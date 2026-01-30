Head Of Confident Group CJ Roy Dies By Suicide
Published : January 30, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Industrialist and Chairman of the well-known real estate firm 'Confident Group', CJ Roy, died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.
CJ Roy, who attempted suicide in his own office in Langford Town under the Ashok Nagar police station limits, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in HSR Layout by his office staff. However, CJ. Roy died while undergoing treatment. Police sources said that his body has been sent to Narayana Hospital in Anekal.
Earlier, Income Tax (IT) department officials had raided the offices of the Confident Group in connection with tax evasion. Today too, IT officials raided the offices of the Confident Group.
According to the company's website, Confident Group is a top builder in Kerala, and it offers luxury flats and apartments projects in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Calicut, Kottayam and Bengaluru. Police are probing the matter.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)