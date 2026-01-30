ETV Bharat / state

Head Of Confident Group CJ Roy Dies By Suicide

Bengaluru: Industrialist and Chairman of the well-known real estate firm 'Confident Group', CJ Roy, died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

CJ Roy, who attempted suicide in his own office in Langford Town under the Ashok Nagar police station limits, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in HSR Layout by his office staff. However, CJ. Roy died while undergoing treatment. Police sources said that his body has been sent to Narayana Hospital in Anekal.

Earlier, Income Tax (IT) department officials had raided the offices of the Confident Group in connection with tax evasion. Today too, IT officials raided the offices of the Confident Group.