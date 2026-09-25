ETV Bharat / state

Head Constable Shot Dead Inside His Home In Chandigarh; Police Begin Probe

Weapon recovered from the incident after head constable was shot dead in Chandigarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: A head constable of Chandigarh Police was shot dead on Friday morning inside his home.

The incident came to fore at Sector-22 of Chandigarh. The police official was posted in the accounts branch of Police Headquarters at Sector-9. His blood splattered body was found on the bed in the room of the house and the bullet had hit him in the head.

According to police as soon as the information was received, the personnel from the Sector-17 police station and senior officers reached the spot. The incident occurred at around 9 am today.

According to the neighbors, they heard noises from Nitin's house which was followed by a gunshot sound. Subsequently they informed the police control room following which the police team reached the spot to investigate the matter.

According to the initial investigation, Nitin, his wife and 17-year-old son were present in the house at the time of the incident. The police rushed Nitin to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.