Head Constable Shot Dead Inside His Home In Chandigarh; Police Begin Probe
Police official was shot inside in house and police have started investigation in the matter.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: A head constable of Chandigarh Police was shot dead on Friday morning inside his home.
The incident came to fore at Sector-22 of Chandigarh. The police official was posted in the accounts branch of Police Headquarters at Sector-9. His blood splattered body was found on the bed in the room of the house and the bullet had hit him in the head.
According to police as soon as the information was received, the personnel from the Sector-17 police station and senior officers reached the spot. The incident occurred at around 9 am today.
According to the neighbors, they heard noises from Nitin's house which was followed by a gunshot sound. Subsequently they informed the police control room following which the police team reached the spot to investigate the matter.
According to the initial investigation, Nitin, his wife and 17-year-old son were present in the house at the time of the incident. The police rushed Nitin to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.
SSP Kanwardeep Kaur also inspected the incident site and was apprised about the progress of investigation by the officials.
"We received a call in the morning. When the team reached here, we found that it was a case of gunshot injury. Three people were present on the spot, Nitin, his wife and his son. At present, the investigation is going on and people are being questioned in the case," said SSP Kaur.
In the initial interrogation, the son of the deceased told the police that a man from outside came into the house and shot his father and escaped later. However, police said that they found contradictions in his statement following which they took the teenager into custody.
The police have recovered a "desi katta" from the spot while initial investigation has revealed that man was shot with a service revolver.
According to officials, the forensic team is investigating what kind of weapon was used in the crime.
Also Read