ETV Bharat / state

Head Constable Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds in Dehradun

Dehradun: A head constable posted at the state guest house within the Jolly Grant Airport complex near the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, has died under suspicious circumstances on Monday night.

According to sources, he died of gunshot wounds at his residence in Nagagher, Ranipokhri. As many as 11 rounds were fired in rapid succession, purportedly from his own carbine.

The head constable, Sunil (49), had returned to his residence in the evening from the airport after his duty hours. Later in the night, at around 10.30 pm, neighbours head a series of gunshots from his house, causing panic in the area.

According to local residents, when they rushed to the spot, they found the head constable lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the nearby Himalayan Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. At least three bullets were found to have struck his head, said sources.

The incident was immediately reported to the police. Though the police are of the opinion that the weapon might have discharged accidentally while being cleaned, several questions are still being raised.

If this was indeed an accident, how 11 rounds were fired, instead of one? Hence the police are currently investigating the matter from every possible angle. It is reported that at the time of the incident, Sunil was on the verandah of his home.