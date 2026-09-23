Head Constable Booked Over ‘Caste Discrimination’ In Himachal For Denying Food To Subordinate Policeman
The constable posted at the Chopal police station has accused the head constable of asking about his caste and preventing him from touching food.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Shimla: Police have registered a case against the head constable for subjecting a subordinate policeman to caste-based discrimination by instructing that the food should not be served to him while he was on duty in Himachal Pradesh.
The constable posted at the Chopal police station has accused the head constable of humiliating him by asking about his caste, preventing him from touching food and stopping the food being served to him.
Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.
In his complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chopal, the aggrieved constable stated that he was assigned guard duty for the security of a woman from July 27 to August 23, and later from September 4 to September 14.
According to the complaint, after arriving at the guard room on July 27, the Guard In-charge, a head constable, asked him about his caste.
The complainant alleged that the head constable's behavior changed after he revealed that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.
The aggrieved cop said that he observed certain dietary restrictions and was allegedly told not to touch the utensils used for eating and drinking and was reminded to be mindful of his caste. He also alleged that the tone of the head constable was threatening when the orders were passed down.
The complaint has alleged caste based discrimination by the head constable later on as well. As per the complaint, earlier this month, on September 13, after completing his duty, the constable arrived at the guard room and when he began serving himself food the head constable became angry and instructed another constable present there not to provide him food.
The complainant said that he subsequently served himself the food and ate it following which the head constable protested and did not eat any food in the evening.
Shimla ASP Mehar Panwar said that after the complaint a case was registered into the incident. “The complaint was entered into the daily police record and a case has been registered against the head constable under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST Act. The complaint has also been treated as a special report. The police are investigating the allegations made in the complaint, the purported video recording, and other available evidence. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation."
The aggrieved constable has further said that he possesses a video recording related to the incident. He has stated that the video captures a conversation in which the head constable admitted having asked him about his caste. Describing the entire episode as mental harassment, the complainant has demanded stern action against the accused.
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