ETV Bharat / state

Head Constable Booked Over ‘Caste Discrimination’ In Himachal For Denying Food To Subordinate Policeman

Shimla: Police have registered a case against the head constable for subjecting a subordinate policeman to caste-based discrimination by instructing that the food should not be served to him while he was on duty in Himachal Pradesh.

The constable posted at the Chopal police station has accused the head constable of humiliating him by asking about his caste, preventing him from touching food and stopping the food being served to him.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

In his complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chopal, the aggrieved constable stated that he was assigned guard duty for the security of a woman from July 27 to August 23, and later from September 4 to September 14.

According to the complaint, after arriving at the guard room on July 27, the Guard In-charge, a head constable, asked him about his caste.

The complainant alleged that the head constable's behavior changed after he revealed that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.