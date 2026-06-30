ETV Bharat / state

Head Constable Assaulted For Stopping Loud DJ In Punjab; 5 Held, 2 Absconding

Punjab Police have arrested five accused and search is on for two others ( ETV Bharat )

Moga: A head constable of the Punjab Police, who went to stop a DJ in the Kotkapura Bypass area in Moga district on Monday, was severely injured after being assaulted. The police registered a case and arrested five persons in this connection.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a PCR team reached Kotkapura Bypass area after complaints about loud music were received at the emergency response system (Dial 112) at around 1 am. Head constable, Subba Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Moga.

Jatinder Singh Gill, inspector of the local police station, said, "Subba Singh was on duty with a PCR vehicle on the Kotkapura Bypass when residents of the area lodged a complaint that a DJ was being played very loudly well beyond the permissible hours, causing a lot of inconvenience. The PCR team, comprising Singh, reached the spot and asked to switch off the music".

Police alleged that the people, who were playing the DJ, refused to comply and started arguing with the police team. The arguments escalated into a fight and the head constable was attacked, leaving him seriously injured, Gill said.