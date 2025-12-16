Head Constable Among Six Killed In Separate Accidents In UP
While four died in the mishap on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, two lost their lives after the vehicle plunged from a bridge in Baghpat.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
Unnao/Baghpat: Four people were killed when their vehicle rammed into a road divider after losing control due to a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Bangarmau police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that dense fog, combined with a tyre burst, contributed to the tragedy.
Police said the incident took place around 6 am near the expressway's airstrip, and its severity can be gauged by the fact that a part of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was completely mangled. According to witnesses, the driver was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact of the collision.
Upon receiving information about the accident, police and a team from the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) rushed to the spot to rescue the four seriously injured occupants of the car, and took them to the community health centre in Bangarmau, where doctors declared them dead.
Bangarmau circle officer Santosh Singh said the occupants of the car were salt traders from Ghaziabad travelling to Lucknow to attend the program of a political party. Three of the deceased have been identified as Ashok Agarwal (57), Akash Agarwal (35), and Abhinav Agarwal (20), all residents of Modinagar, Ghaziabad.
Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the fourth deceased, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The families of the victims have been informed, and efforts are being made to get details of the fateful vehicle, Singh added.
Two Die In Baghpat Accident
Two people, including a head constable, were killed when their car lost control on the Hindon River bridge in the Jani police station area on the Meerut-Baghpat border and plunged 25 feet into the Hindon River on Tuesday. Three injured occupants of the car were referred by a nearby hospital to an advanced care centre.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed officials that the injured receive proper treatment. Balaini police station in-charge Shivdutt said the deceased have been identified as head constable Rahul Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr, and Azru alias Azruddin, a resident of Basod.
