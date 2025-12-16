ETV Bharat / state

Head Constable Among Six Killed In Separate Accidents In UP

Unnao/Baghpat: Four people were killed when their vehicle rammed into a road divider after losing control due to a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Bangarmau police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that dense fog, combined with a tyre burst, contributed to the tragedy.

Police said the incident took place around 6 am near the expressway's airstrip, and its severity can be gauged by the fact that a part of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was completely mangled. According to witnesses, the driver was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact of the collision.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police and a team from the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) rushed to the spot to rescue the four seriously injured occupants of the car, and took them to the community health centre in Bangarmau, where doctors declared them dead.

Bangarmau circle officer Santosh Singh said the occupants of the car were salt traders from Ghaziabad travelling to Lucknow to attend the program of a political party. Three of the deceased have been identified as Ashok Agarwal (57), Akash Agarwal (35), and Abhinav Agarwal (20), all residents of Modinagar, Ghaziabad.