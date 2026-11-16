ETV Bharat / state

'He Fired, We Retaliated In Self-Defence': Birbhum Police Reveal Details Of Encounter

Bolpur: Amid escalating political debates surrounding the police encounter of notorious criminal Ratan Sheikh in West Bengal's Nanoor, Birbhum district police on Monday clarified that the accused fired first and they retaliated in self-defence.

According to the official statement, the accused was escorted to an abandoned brick kiln for a weapon recovery operation when he seized an opportunity and suddenly opened fire at the police officials, with the bullets hitting a police vehicle. The police subsequently retaliated in self-defence, resulting in Ratan's death during the exchange of fire.

Addressing the media, Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidit Raj Bhundesh described the deceased as a habitual offender who had multiple cases registered against him and had been arrested on several occasions in the past. The SP stated that the police are currently conducting a massive manhunt for Ratan's close associate, Ramesh Kora.

Speaking at a press conference at the Santiniketan police station, the Birbhum SP said that Ratan had been released on bail in one of the cases, following which he met Ramesh Lohar and Nur Hussain Sheikh outside the prison. "It is likely that Ratan obtained a 7mm pistol from them. Acting on information received from sources, the Santiniketan police went to Likebazar on the evening of November 13 in connection with another case," he said.

At that moment, Ratan opened fire, targeting police constable Biswajit Das, who sustained a gunshot wound above his left knee and was initially taken to Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, and has now been referred to SSKM Hospital.

In connection with this incident, the police have registered a case under sections 109, 118, 132, and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Following an intensive search operation, the police arrested the prime accused, Ratan, on Sunday from the Nababhat area of ​​Purba Bardhaman district.