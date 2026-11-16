'He Fired, We Retaliated In Self-Defence': Birbhum Police Reveal Details Of Encounter
Birbhum Police are currently searching for Ratan Sheikh's accomplice, who has 17 to 18 cases pertaining to dacoity, possession of illegal firearms and smuggling.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Bolpur: Amid escalating political debates surrounding the police encounter of notorious criminal Ratan Sheikh in West Bengal's Nanoor, Birbhum district police on Monday clarified that the accused fired first and they retaliated in self-defence.
According to the official statement, the accused was escorted to an abandoned brick kiln for a weapon recovery operation when he seized an opportunity and suddenly opened fire at the police officials, with the bullets hitting a police vehicle. The police subsequently retaliated in self-defence, resulting in Ratan's death during the exchange of fire.
Addressing the media, Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidit Raj Bhundesh described the deceased as a habitual offender who had multiple cases registered against him and had been arrested on several occasions in the past. The SP stated that the police are currently conducting a massive manhunt for Ratan's close associate, Ramesh Kora.
Speaking at a press conference at the Santiniketan police station, the Birbhum SP said that Ratan had been released on bail in one of the cases, following which he met Ramesh Lohar and Nur Hussain Sheikh outside the prison. "It is likely that Ratan obtained a 7mm pistol from them. Acting on information received from sources, the Santiniketan police went to Likebazar on the evening of November 13 in connection with another case," he said.
At that moment, Ratan opened fire, targeting police constable Biswajit Das, who sustained a gunshot wound above his left knee and was initially taken to Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, and has now been referred to SSKM Hospital.
In connection with this incident, the police have registered a case under sections 109, 118, 132, and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.
Following an intensive search operation, the police arrested the prime accused, Ratan, on Sunday from the Nababhat area of Purba Bardhaman district.
"The firearm used during the firing was not found as the suspect had hidden it. Following interrogation, the weapon was located at an abandoned brick kiln in Uchkaran village under the jurisdiction of the Nanur police station. That evening, the police took Ratan to the site to recover the firearm. Upon retrieving it, Ratan opened fire at the police, with the shots striking a police vehicle. As he attempted to fire a second time, the police returned fire," the SP said.
Ratan sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Nanur Primary Health Centre, where he was declared brought dead. His body was subsequently taken to the Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital for postmortem.
Detailing the criminal history, Birbhum SP noted that Ratan had recently been released from prison and that he and his accomplice collectively faced 17 to 18 cases pertaining to dacoity, possession of illegal firearms, and smuggling. The police had formed multiple special teams utilising intelligence inputs to track down the accused and execute a comprehensive operation.
The recent chain of events was triggered last Friday when Ratan allegedly shot at police constable Biswajit Das in Santiniketan's Laikbazar area while attempting to evade arrest. Following the attack, the Birbhum Police launched extensive combing operations across the region. On Sunday, acting on a tip-off that Ratan was hiding in a specific locality in Burdwan, police forces conducted a raid and successfully apprehended him by the afternoon.
Birbhum SP disclosed that during intense interrogation following his arrest, Ratan confessed to concealing his weapons at a local brick kiln. Birbhum SP Vidit Raj Bhundesh explained that the accused provided a comprehensive account of his whereabouts after the incident on Friday and pinpointed the exact location where he had hidden the firearm used to shoot the constable.
Acting on this crucial information, a police team escorted Ratan to the specified brick kiln on Sunday evening for the recovery operation, which ultimately culminated in the fatal shootout.
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