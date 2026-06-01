ETV Bharat / state

HDFC Asset Management Company Gets HC Relief In Cyber Theft Case; Injunction Granted Against Hackers

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted temporary injunction against a ransomware group identifying itself as "Morpheus" from distributing or disclosing confidential data exfiltrated by it from the HFDC Asset Management Company.

A vacation bench of Justice Shreeram Shirsat, in the order passed on May 29, said prima facie an arguable case was made out to grant interim relief.

"If the confidential data is misused or leaked or traded or compromised, it will lead to dreadful consequences and it can cause irreparable and irreversible damage to the plaintiff company," the court said.

Apart from the injunction against the ransomware group from using, distributing or disclosing the confidential data, the court also directed the Union government to take all steps necessary to remove, delete, block and disable accounts in relation to the stolen confidential data.

The order was passed on an application and suit filed by HDFC Asset Management Company Limited seeking an injunction against the hackers from using, publishing, distributing or disclosing to any person the confidential data stolen by it.

The plea also sought a direction to the Union government through the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take steps to remove, delete, block and disable all those accounts in relation to the confidential data stolen by the unidentified hackers.