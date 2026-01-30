ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Upholds Two-Child Norm For Panchayat Members, Stresses Urgency Of Population Control

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has reaffirmed the importance of family planning and population control while dismissing an appeal challenging the disqualification of a Gram Panchayat member for having more than two children.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash, in a recent judgment authored by Justice Dixit, upheld the termination of the appellant’s membership under Section 25(1)(v) of the Odisha Grama Panchayats Act, 1964, which bars persons with more than two children from holding office in Panchayati Raj institutions.

The appellant had challenged a December 5, 2025, order of a Single Judge dismissing his writ petitions. He argued that he was entitled to protection under the proviso to the relevant provision, as his third and fourth children were born in 1993 and 1994. However, the Court rejected the plea, noting that the amendment introducing the two-child norm took effect on April 18, 1994, and that the appellant had subsequently exceeded the prescribed limit.

Explaining the scope of the protective proviso, the Division Bench observed that it applied only to persons who already had more than two children at the time of commencement of the amendment or within one year thereafter, provided no additional child was born later. Since the appellant’s case clearly fell outside this framework, the Court held that he squarely attracted the disqualification clause.