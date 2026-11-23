ETV Bharat / state

HC Stays Demolition Of Bhopal EWS House Till Nov 25

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has restrained authorities from demolishing a dilapidated EWS house in Bhopal, granting interim relief to its owner, who challenged the proposed bulldozer action by the State Housing Board and the municipal corporation scheduled for Monday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vishal Mishra passed the interim order on the court's weekly off on Sunday while hearing a petition filed by Mohammad Hafiz Khan, a resident of Janata Colony in Bhopal's Aishbagh area. The court fixed November 25 for the next hearing.

Khan's petition stated that his house, numbered 465, stood in a colony developed by the Housing Board. The authorities had declared the houses dilapidated and planned to demolish them on Monday.

The petitioner sought a stay on the proposed razing of his house. During the hearing, the Housing Board and Bhopal Municipal Corporation submitted that the houses were constructed in 1986 and had become old and dilapidated, posing a safety risk to residents.

They informed the court that the scheme originally comprised 600 Janta quarters, of which only 110 could be allotted to eligible beneficiaries. The remaining quarters faced encroachment, and repeated attempts to remove the encroachments had failed.

The municipal corporation also submitted a report, along with photographs, showing the deteriorating condition of the houses. It said the authorities had been issuing demolition notices since 2016 and had organised camps to counsel residents.