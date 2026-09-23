ETV Bharat / state

Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Govt's 'All Is Well' Stance, Calls For Civilised Festival Celebrations

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, while banning the bursting of firecrackers on roads during festivals, has criticised the Maharashtra government for painting a rosy picture and chanting the 'All is Well' mantra, noting that rules on noise pollution were not being implemented.

The HC stressed the need for "total restraint" on loud music and called for a more dignified and civilised way of celebrating festivals. There was a "total laxity" on the part of the enforcement machinery in implementing the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale held on Tuesday.

It ordered a complete ban on loudspeakers, DJs, laser beams and bursting of firecrackers on public roads during festival processions. The court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue of severe noise and air pollution caused during processions.

Such things were completely unwarranted and festivals can be celebrated without causing noise and air pollution, it remarked, while noting that a more dignified and civilised way of having these processions and celebrations was the imminent requirement of the contemporary times.

"Are we going to get additional blessings from God by using all these loudspeakers and firecrackers? As a responsible society, we should put an end to all this. Take the Wari procession (annual pilgrimage on foot to Pandharpur) for example. It is carried out so peacefully with absolutely no loudspeakers or noise," the HC noted.

In its order made available on Wednesday, the court said it cannot accept the state government's attempt of "painting a rosy picture and reciting the mantra of 'All is well'." "We do not agree, looking at the ground realities which have at all relevant times in the past been a matter of serious concern in successive proceedings, and there is no change in such reality of brazen violations on this count," the HC said.