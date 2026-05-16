ETV Bharat / state

HC Rejects Plea To Quash Corruption Case In Jammu Kashmir Bank–IFFCO Tokio Insurance Deal

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to quash an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR registered in the controversial J&K Bank-IFFCO Tokio insurance deal, holding that the allegations disclose cognizable offences that require thorough probe.

Justice Sanjay Dhar passed the order while hearing CRM(M) No. 265/2024 titled Pushap Kumar Tickoo and Others vs UT of J&K and Others. Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin S Qadri represented the ACB during the proceedings.

The petitioners, who were senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and members of an evaluation committee formed to select an insurance partner for the bank, had approached the court seeking quashing of the FIR registered by the ACB in 2019.

The FIR pertains to allegations that the bank entered into an insurance agreement with IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company in violation of norms. Investigators alleged that soon after the agreement was finalized, a close relative of former J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad Nengroo was appointed in the insurance company on a significantly higher salary package.

According to the investigation, Asif Manzoor Beigh, who is related to the former chairman, was appointed by the insurance company shortly after it secured the insurance contract from the bank. The ACB alleged that the appointment was made as a “special case” and was directly linked to the award of the contract.

The agency further alleged that the then chairman of the bank and officials of the insurance company entered into a criminal conspiracy to confer undue benefit upon Beigh. Investigators also claimed that the bank suffered financial losses in commission earnings after shifting its insurance business from Bajaj Allianz to IFFCO Tokio.