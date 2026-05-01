HC Refuses to Suspend Life Sentences of 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Accused in Unexploded Bomb Case
Justice Indrajit Singh and Justice Bhuvan Goyal dismissed the petition moved by Shahbaz Hussain and Mohammad Sarwar Azmi.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court has refused to suspend life imprisonment sentences awarded to the accused for the unexploded bomb case in a series of explosions that occurred in the city on May 13, 2008.
Rejecting the plea made by the accused for suspension of their sentences until their appeal is disposed of, Justice Indrajit Singh and Justice Bhuvan Goyal dismissed the petition moved by Shahbaz Hussain and Mohammad Sarwar Azmi.
The application seeking a stay on the sentence argued that the serial blasts associated with the incident had resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and left many injured. In the primary case concerning that incident—which involved eight registered FIRs—the Special Court has acquitted Shahbaz Hussain.
Furthermore, in the same primary case, the High Court had set aside the death sentences awarded to other accused individuals, thereby acquitting them as well. The present case pertains to the very same incident; however, unlike the primary case, it resulted in no loss of human life.
Given that the appellants have already been acquitted in the primary case, there exists no valid ground to impose a sentence upon them in this ancillary matter. Despite this, the Special Court proceeded to sentence them to life imprisonment.
Since the disposal of the appeal filed in the High Court against this order is expected to take time, the appellants requested that their sentences be suspended until a verdict is reached in the appeal. Opposing this plea, additional advocate general Rajesh Choudhary and advocate Aman Agarwal, representing the state government, argued that the appellants' primary objective was to spread terror.
It was in furtherance of this objective that the bombs were planted, and responsibility for the act was subsequently claimed via email—facts for which the prosecution possesses ample evidence. Moreover, a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the order of acquittal granted to the accused in the primary case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. Under these circumstances, it was argued that their sentences should not be suspended. After hearing these arguments, the Division Bench declined to suspend the sentences of both accused individuals.
On May 13, 2008, a series of eight bomb blasts rocked the city. Additionally, one unexploded bomb was recovered. On December 18, 2019, while acquitting Shahbaz Hussain, the Special Court for bomb blast cases sentenced Mohammad Saif, Saifurrahman, Sarwari Azmi, and one other individual to death. Subsequently, on April 8, 2025, in connection with the live bomb, the Special Court sentenced Shahbaz, Sarwar, Saif, and Saifurrahman to life imprisonment.