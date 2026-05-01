ETV Bharat / state

HC Refuses to Suspend Life Sentences of 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Accused in Unexploded Bomb Case

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court has refused to suspend life imprisonment sentences awarded to the accused for the unexploded bomb case in a series of explosions that occurred in the city on May 13, 2008.

Rejecting the plea made by the accused for suspension of their sentences until their appeal is disposed of, Justice Indrajit Singh and Justice Bhuvan Goyal dismissed the petition moved by Shahbaz Hussain and Mohammad Sarwar Azmi.

The application seeking a stay on the sentence argued that the serial blasts associated with the incident had resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and left many injured. In the primary case concerning that incident—which involved eight registered FIRs—the Special Court has acquitted Shahbaz Hussain.

Furthermore, in the same primary case, the High Court had set aside the death sentences awarded to other accused individuals, thereby acquitting them as well. The present case pertains to the very same incident; however, unlike the primary case, it resulted in no loss of human life.