ETV Bharat / state

HC Refuses To Pass Order On Plea Seeking To Stop Jarange's Protest March To Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to pass any order on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's proposed protest march to the city, saying that the Maharashtra government was capable of handling any potential law and order situation.

A bench of Chief Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said it can not pass a prohibitory order merely on the basis of apprehension that a situation similar to the last year -- when Jarange's hunger strike had brought south Mumbai to a standstill -- may unfold again.

It can not ask a person only on the basis of apprehension not to protest, which is his legal right, the judges said. "We are in a democratic country," the HC said, and directed the government to ensure that Jarange, who is on a fresh hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, gets medical assistance if required.

"The state government should intervene and speak with him.....At this stage we can not intervene. As and when a situation arises then we will see," the court said. Advocate General Milind Sathe told the court that the government had not received any application from Jarange seeking permission for a protest in Mumbai.