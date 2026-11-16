ETV Bharat / state

High Court Questions Police Curbs On DJ Parties and Nightlife In Keralam

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has questioned the Keralam Police action restricting DJ parties and nightlife in Ernakulam, asking why such events are being singled out in the name of curbing drug abuse.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Basant Balaji observed that DJ parties should not be viewed with prejudice and that the profession of a DJ deserved respect. The court made the observations while hearing the state government's appeal against an order concerning the operating hours of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Kadavanthra in Ernakulam.

The Bench questioned the apparent contradiction in allowing hotels to serve liquor while imposing restrictions on music and dance events. It asked whether the authorities could dictate that patrons should not dance or listen to music inside bars.

The court also questioned the basis for linking music and dancing with drug consumption, pointing out that dancing was part of celebrations and festivities in churches and temples as well.

Observing that nightlife could not simply be banned, the Bench said people attended such events to relax and enjoy themselves. It wondered what other options people had for spending their evenings in Keralam apart from going to the cinema and asked the state government whether it intended to prohibit nightlife altogether.

The court sought explanations from the state government and the police on the legal authority to prohibit DJ parties, particularly at private venues that do not hold bar licences. It asked the police to clarify whether special permission or a separate licence was required to organise such events and to explain the legal basis for imposing restrictions.

At the same time, the Bench made it clear that there could be no compromise in efforts to combat drug abuse. It said police personnel could be deployed at event venues to prevent illegal activities, but anti-narcotics enforcement should not be confined to DJ parties. The police were expected to take stringent action wherever drug use and other violations were detected.

Dispute Over Radisson Blu's Operating Hours

The case stems from a notice issued by the police to the Radisson Blu Hotel at Kadavanthra. The hotel had paid the prescribed fee under the Excise rules and obtained permission to operate until 3 AM. However, the police subsequently issued a notice restricting its operating hours to midnight and prohibiting DJ parties after 11 PM.