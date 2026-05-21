Court Orders Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Man Jailed Due To ETD Machine Glitch At Bhopal Airport
The petitioner had spent 57 days in judicial custody after ETD machine mistook 'amchur', 'garam masala' as drugs due to technical glitch during security check.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to a man who had to spend 57 days in judicial custody despite being innocent, ostensibly due to a technical glitch in the ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) machine at the Bhopal Airport.
The petitioner Ajay Singh, a resident of Gwalior and an engineer by profession, finally received justice after waging a legal battle spanning a decade and a half, when Justice Deepak Khot of the High Court expressed strong displeasure at the fact that he was kept in judicial custody without any fault on his part.
Considering it a violation of the petitioner's fundamental rights, the single-judge bench issued an order directing payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Singh.
A petition filed by Singh in 2011 mentioned that he was departing from Bhopal to Delhi on a Jet Airways flight (in May 2010), and that during routine security checks at the Bhopal Airport, his luggage and other belongings, including packets of 'amchur' (dried mango powder) and 'garam masala' (a mixture of ground spices), were scanned using an ETD machine.
The inspection indicated that the packets contained traces of heroin and other drugs. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Bhopal, and he was placed under arrest. The samples from the seized packets were sent to the Regional Forensic Laboratory for analysis on May 10, 2010.
Ten days later, the Regional Forensic Laboratory returned the samples, citing a lack of the necessary facilities required to conduct the analysis. Subsequently, the seized samples were sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis. The report received from the Central Forensic Laboratory on June 30, 2010, stated that no prohibited substances of any kind were found in the samples. Following this, upon the police submitting a closure report to the Special Court, he was released on bail on a personal bond on July 2, 2010.
The closure report submitted by the police to the court stated that "the ETD machine was technically defective". The Special Court finally acquitted him on December 2 since he was detained in jail primarily due to the actions of inexperienced and incompetent security personnel at the airport.
However, till he was given a clean chit, the engineer had already endured 57 days in judicial custody. He then decided to file a petition in the High Court against his detention in judicial custody and sought relief in the form of Rs 10 crore in compensation, besides punitive action against the officials responsible for the lapse.
Furthermore, the petitioner sought a directive to install appropriate machinery and deploy trained officials specifically for the purpose of detecting prohibited and explosive substances. In his petition, he also demanded that the Airports Authority of India blacklist the company that had supplied the defective machinery.
The High Court, in its order, passed stern observations regarding the state's forensic investigation infrastructure. "If the laboratories lack the essential equipment required for analysis, what is the justification for maintaining such a massive infrastructure and deploying expert officials?" the court noted, adding, "Due to a dearth of resources, an innocent individual was forced to spend 57 days in jail, an ordeal constituting a violation of his fundamental rights to life and personal liberty."
The bench directed the Chief Secretary to inspect all Regional Forensic Science Laboratories across the state within one month to ensure the availability of necessary equipment and staff. Additionally, the Court ordered that the petitioner be awarded Rs 10 lakh as compensation.
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