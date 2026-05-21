ETV Bharat / state

Court Orders Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Man Jailed Due To ETD Machine Glitch At Bhopal Airport

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to a man who had to spend 57 days in judicial custody despite being innocent, ostensibly due to a technical glitch in the ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) machine at the Bhopal Airport.

The petitioner Ajay Singh, a resident of Gwalior and an engineer by profession, finally received justice after waging a legal battle spanning a decade and a half, when Justice Deepak Khot of the High Court expressed strong displeasure at the fact that he was kept in judicial custody without any fault on his part.

Considering it a violation of the petitioner's fundamental rights, the single-judge bench issued an order directing payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Singh.

A petition filed by Singh in 2011 mentioned that he was departing from Bhopal to Delhi on a Jet Airways flight (in May 2010), and that during routine security checks at the Bhopal Airport, his luggage and other belongings, including packets of 'amchur' (dried mango powder) and 'garam masala' (a mixture of ground spices), were scanned using an ETD machine.

The inspection indicated that the packets contained traces of heroin and other drugs. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Bhopal, and he was placed under arrest. The samples from the seized packets were sent to the Regional Forensic Laboratory for analysis on May 10, 2010.

Ten days later, the Regional Forensic Laboratory returned the samples, citing a lack of the necessary facilities required to conduct the analysis. Subsequently, the seized samples were sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis. The report received from the Central Forensic Laboratory on June 30, 2010, stated that no prohibited substances of any kind were found in the samples. Following this, upon the police submitting a closure report to the Special Court, he was released on bail on a personal bond on July 2, 2010.