ETV Bharat / state

HC Order For FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In Dual Citizenship Case Surprising, Unwarranted: Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday termed an Allahabad High Court order to file an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in an alleged dual citizenship case surprising and unwarranted.

“The Allahabad High Court ordering an FIR to probe into baseless allegations of British citizenship against Rahul Gandhi is surprising and amounts to placing an unnecessary burden on the executive by the judiciary,” the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

“Earlier, similar petitions had been dismissed by the Allahabad High Court in July 2025 and by the chief justice of the Supreme Court in 2019. Despite that, ordering an inquiry now is beyond comprehension,” Gehlot said.

On Friday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the filing of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi based on a petition filed by a BJP worker claiming the Congress leader is a UK citizen and had incorporated a company named M/S Backops Ltd, which was registered in August 2003.