HC Okays 'Gurkha Emergency' Convoy for President Murmu's Sabarimala Visit

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday approved the use of a specialised 'Gurkha Emergency' vehicle in the convoy for President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Sabarimala temple. The decision came following a petition filed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the temple.

In its affidavit, the TDB assured the court that all age-old customs and rituals of the Sabarimala shrine would be strictly adhered to during the presidential visit, which would be managed in a way that minimises disruption to other devotees.

Protocol and Security Arrangements

As per the approved arrangements, Murmu will travel from Pamba to the Sannidhanam (main shrine) in the 'Gurkha Emergency' vehicle, accompanied by a fleet of six escort vehicles. The entire journey will be under the direct supervision of top TDB and police officials.

The TDB stated in its application that the use of the 'Gurkha Emergency' vehicle is strictly a security protocol requirement for the President. While VVIPs traditionally use a doli (palanquin) for the uphill climb from Pamba, the stringent security needs necessitated a vehicle. Acknowledging the temple's unique setting and ancient traditions, the TDB sought the high court's permission, as it is mandatory to keep the court informed about VVIP visits and ensure compliance with security protocols while upholding religious customs.