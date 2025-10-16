HC Okays 'Gurkha Emergency' Convoy for President Murmu's Sabarimala Visit
The high court's intervention is crucial in this context, ensuring that security measures for a constitutional head do not violate the established temple aacharams (customs).
Published : October 16, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday approved the use of a specialised 'Gurkha Emergency' vehicle in the convoy for President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Sabarimala temple. The decision came following a petition filed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the temple.
In its affidavit, the TDB assured the court that all age-old customs and rituals of the Sabarimala shrine would be strictly adhered to during the presidential visit, which would be managed in a way that minimises disruption to other devotees.
Protocol and Security Arrangements
As per the approved arrangements, Murmu will travel from Pamba to the Sannidhanam (main shrine) in the 'Gurkha Emergency' vehicle, accompanied by a fleet of six escort vehicles. The entire journey will be under the direct supervision of top TDB and police officials.
The TDB stated in its application that the use of the 'Gurkha Emergency' vehicle is strictly a security protocol requirement for the President. While VVIPs traditionally use a doli (palanquin) for the uphill climb from Pamba, the stringent security needs necessitated a vehicle. Acknowledging the temple's unique setting and ancient traditions, the TDB sought the high court's permission, as it is mandatory to keep the court informed about VVIP visits and ensure compliance with security protocols while upholding religious customs.
VVIP Security vs. Temple Customs
The move highlights the delicate balance between high-level security protocols and the sanctity of the temple's rituals. The high court's intervention is crucial in this context, ensuring that security measures for a constitutional head do not violate established temple aacharams (customs).
During the visit, the Pathanamthitta district collector, district police chief, TDB president and other senior officials will directly oversee the arrangements. The TDB assured that the Darshan timings would be coordinated to cause minimal inconvenience to general worshippers.
This will be Murmu's maiden visit to the historic hill shrine, lending significant importance to the event for the state. Ahead of the arrival, the state police chief has already reviewed security preparedness. Elaborate security cordons will be in place for her road journey from the airport to Pamba, and from there to the Sannidhanam. The temple authorities have also made necessary arrangements for the President's overnight stay.
This VVIP visit will mark the highest level of security deployment since the current pilgrimage season began, involving a coordinated effort by the police, NDRF and various security agencies to manage crowds and ensure safety.
Also Read