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HC Issues Notice To Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Son On Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In Defamation Case

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has served notice on Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey Singh Chouhan in a matter being heard on the petition of Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

A petition before the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been filed to challenge a summons issued by a Bhopal district court in the criminal defamation case registered against him. The single judge bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal noted that before passing any orders, it is important to hear the side of the complainants.

The case is a criminal defamation plea by Kartikey Singh filed in the MP-MLA Court in Bhopal, in which it is alleged that Gandhi, during an election rally in Jhabua on October 29, 2018, made false and defamatory statements.