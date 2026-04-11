HC Issues Notice To Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Son On Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In Defamation Case
It is alleged in the complaint that Gandhi wrongly said that Kartikey’s name came in the Panama Papers leak.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:59 AM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has served notice on Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey Singh Chouhan in a matter being heard on the petition of Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
A petition before the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been filed to challenge a summons issued by a Bhopal district court in the criminal defamation case registered against him. The single judge bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal noted that before passing any orders, it is important to hear the side of the complainants.
The case is a criminal defamation plea by Kartikey Singh filed in the MP-MLA Court in Bhopal, in which it is alleged that Gandhi, during an election rally in Jhabua on October 29, 2018, made false and defamatory statements.
It is alleged in the complaint that Gandhi wrongly said that Kartikey’s name came in the Panama Papers leak. The complainant stated this was done to harm his and his family’s reputation.
In response to the plea, a special court registered a case under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code in December 2024, which later summoned Gandhi to appear in court. The senior advocate, Vivek Tankha, appearing on behalf of the Congress party member, pleaded against the summons in the High Court.
In this context, it came to light during the arguments that the High Court is currently lacking some order sheets of the MP-MLA Court post-May 2025. Consequently, the High Court has ordered the petitioner to provide the High Court with all the related documents so as to know the position of the matter in the trial court.