ETV Bharat / state

HC Grants Two More Weeks To Centre To Respond To Academician Swain's Plea Against Blacklisting Order

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted the Centre two more weeks to file its reply to a plea by academician Ashok Swain challenging a purported blacklisting order, barring him from entering India. A request for additional time was made by the central government lawyer before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

"On request of respondent's counsel, two weeks further time to file reply is granted," the court said and listed the matter for next hearing on July 23. The court had issued notice on Swain's petition in November 2025 and asked the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, Embassy of India to Sweden and Latvia and Bureau of Immigration to file their replies within three weeks.

The Embassy of India to Sweden and Latvia cancelled Swain's OCI Card under the Citizenship Act on February 8, 2024. Swain, Professor and head of department at the Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University in Sweden, asserted in his petition that he has been prevented from entering India based on a purported blacklisting order under the Foreigners Act, which was revealed to him in a counter affidavit filed by the Centre in his earlier petition on the issue.

He submitted that his aged mother, who lives in India was unwell, but he has not been able to visit her in the past several years.

He alleged that the authorities' action was pursuant to an undisclosed blacklisting order, the content and legal basis of which have neither been communicated to him nor tested on the touchstone of procedural safeguards mandated under the Citizenship Act, principles of natural justice and constitutional protections under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Swain sought the court's direction to the authorities to allow him entry into India on his OCI card, call for records pertaining to the purported blacklisting order and quash the blacklisting order or any other order restraining his entry here.