ETV Bharat / state

Operation Blue Star: Punjab and Haryana HC Fixes 1988 Rate For Alternate Land To Affected Shopkeepers, Other Businessmen

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted relief to the shopkeepers and other businesses men who were affected in Amritsar during Operation Blue Star in 1984 directing the government to provide alternate land to them at the Mall Mandi of Amritsar. The court has directed that the 1988 land rates should be made as a basis for providing the land to the affected people.

The court has fixed the rate of Rs 1000 per yard for the land. A total of 133 people were affected in 1984 and have been given relief after 42 years. The affected people were fighting a legal battle for their rehabilitation and have been demanding an alternate land for a long time.

During the hearing, the High Court took note of the increase in land rates by the Punjab government and observed that cases of people who have been facing displacement for almost 42 years should have been considered sympathetically by the government.

Earlier in 2017 the case reached the Supreme Court which had directed the affected people to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000 per yard and referred the matter back to the High Court.