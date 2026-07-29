ETV Bharat / state

HC Dismisses Petition Of Maulana Ali Jauhar Trust Against Demolition Notice

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Maulana Ali Jauhar Trust at Rampur on the notices for demolition of its university buildings, noting that an interim stay has been ordered.

When the matter was taken up before the court, it was informed on behalf of the petitioner that in an appeal filed before the Commissioner, Moradabad, the appellate authority has passed an interim order staying the demolition of university buildings. Taking note of the interim order, the bench comprising Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh dismissed the petition, saying it need not intervene at this stage.

The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court had on Monday granted interim relief to the university, founded by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, staying the proposed demolition of 38 buildings on its campus until the final hearing in the case.

On July 15, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) directed the university administration to demolish 38 of its 40 buildings within 15 days, alleging that they had been constructed without approved building maps. Students and others have been holding a sit-in protest against the order.