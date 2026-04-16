HC Directs Karnataka Govt To Award Marks Instead Of Grades For Third Languages In 2025-26 SSLC Exams
The HC upheld the argument of the petitioners that grading system could negatively impact students' future as grades are not considered in competitive exams.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to award marks instead of grades for third languages including Hindi in the 2025-26 SSLC Board exams.
Hearing a petition filed by SSLC student Sahana R Naik from Chikkamagaluru and two others, Justice ES Indiresh issued the direction to the state government to continue with the marks system. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had announced the introduction of a grading system for the languages on March 28, two days before the third language examinations. He had said marks obtained in the third languages will not be considered while declaring overall results.
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate RV Naik argued that introducing the grading system could negatively impact students' future as grades will not be considered in UPSC, banking and other competitive examinations. Therefore, a direction should be given to the state government to continue awarding marks for third languages, not grades, Naik said.
Earlier, the High Court's division bench, headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on two petitioners who had filed a PIL seeking setting aside Bangarappa's statement. The High Court said the petition was filed for want of publicity. “We accordingly dismiss the present petition with a cost of Rs 50,000 payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within a period of two weeks,” the bench said.
Chandana HN and Venkatesh S had filed the PIL submitting that the education minister Madhu Bangarappa had announced that Hindi subject is not compulsory and it will be considered only for grading purposes in the SSLC exams. They contended that the decision was one-sided and was taken without public consultation, and it may hamper the career prospects of students.
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