ETV Bharat / state

HC Directs Karnataka Govt To Award Marks Instead Of Grades For Third Languages In 2025-26 SSLC Exams

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to award marks instead of grades for third languages including Hindi in the 2025-26 SSLC Board exams.



Hearing a petition filed by SSLC student Sahana R Naik from Chikkamagaluru and two others, Justice ES Indiresh issued the direction to the state government to continue with the marks system. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had announced the introduction of a grading system for the languages on March 28, two days before the third language examinations. He had said marks obtained in the third languages will not be considered while declaring overall results.



Appearing for the petitioners, advocate RV Naik argued that introducing the grading system could negatively impact students' future as grades will not be considered in UPSC, banking and other competitive examinations. Therefore, a direction should be given to the state government to continue awarding marks for third languages, not grades, Naik said.

