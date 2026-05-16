ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Defers Relief To Bandi Bhageerath; Victim's Mother Alleges Intimidation, Seeks Fair Probe

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday said it could not issue any orders at this stage on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, in a POCSO case, while reserving its decision on an interim protection from arrest till next week.

Hearing the petition late into the night, Justice T. Madhavi Devi conducted proceedings from around 9 pm to nearly midnight before observing that no immediate relief could be granted. The court, however, said it would consider the petitioner's request for an expedited decision on whether any interim order restraining arrest should be issued.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel repeatedly sought protection from coercive action, assuring the court that Bhageerath would cooperate with the investigation and requesting at least a status quo order. The judge declined the plea for now.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate S. Niranjan Reddy argued that the complaint contained inconsistencies and that the sections initially invoked in the FIR did not warrant arrest. He alleged that harsher penal provisions were later added with the intention of falsely implicating the accused.

The counsel pointed out that the alleged incidents took place in December, while the complaint was formally lodged only on May 8 after legal consultations in March. He further submitted that documents relating to the victim's date of birth, allegedly showing discrepancies, had been submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

Reddy contended that the incidents referred to in the complaint had occurred with the girl's consent and that the two were in a romantic relationship. According to him, the criminal case emerged only after the petitioner ended the relationship on January 7. He also argued that the complainant and the accused continued speaking for hours even after the alleged incidents and claimed that video evidence showed the girl consumed alcohol voluntarily, contrary to allegations in the complaint.

Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao argued that the FIR itself contained serious allegations attracting Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act, under which anticipatory bail is generally not maintainable. He maintained that the police were empowered to alter or add sections based on the evolving investigation and the victim’s statement.

The prosecution told the court that records obtained from Fernandez Hospital, GHMC documents and school certificates established the victim’s date of birth as August 12, 2008, confirming she was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents.

Nageswara Rao alleged that the accused's father had used intimidation tactics and created fear among potential witnesses. He also claimed that the victim was not the only person allegedly affected and that four other women in similar circumstances could come forward.

Taking note of these submissions, the court observed that it would not be appropriate to pass any orders at this stage.