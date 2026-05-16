Telangana HC Defers Relief To Bandi Bhageerath; Victim's Mother Alleges Intimidation, Seeks Fair Probe
The High Court noted that the question of interim protection from arrest would be decided next week
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday said it could not issue any orders at this stage on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, in a POCSO case, while reserving its decision on an interim protection from arrest till next week.
Hearing the petition late into the night, Justice T. Madhavi Devi conducted proceedings from around 9 pm to nearly midnight before observing that no immediate relief could be granted. The court, however, said it would consider the petitioner's request for an expedited decision on whether any interim order restraining arrest should be issued.
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel repeatedly sought protection from coercive action, assuring the court that Bhageerath would cooperate with the investigation and requesting at least a status quo order. The judge declined the plea for now.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate S. Niranjan Reddy argued that the complaint contained inconsistencies and that the sections initially invoked in the FIR did not warrant arrest. He alleged that harsher penal provisions were later added with the intention of falsely implicating the accused.
The counsel pointed out that the alleged incidents took place in December, while the complaint was formally lodged only on May 8 after legal consultations in March. He further submitted that documents relating to the victim's date of birth, allegedly showing discrepancies, had been submitted to the court in a sealed cover.
Reddy contended that the incidents referred to in the complaint had occurred with the girl's consent and that the two were in a romantic relationship. According to him, the criminal case emerged only after the petitioner ended the relationship on January 7. He also argued that the complainant and the accused continued speaking for hours even after the alleged incidents and claimed that video evidence showed the girl consumed alcohol voluntarily, contrary to allegations in the complaint.
Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao argued that the FIR itself contained serious allegations attracting Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act, under which anticipatory bail is generally not maintainable. He maintained that the police were empowered to alter or add sections based on the evolving investigation and the victim’s statement.
The prosecution told the court that records obtained from Fernandez Hospital, GHMC documents and school certificates established the victim’s date of birth as August 12, 2008, confirming she was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents.
Nageswara Rao alleged that the accused's father had used intimidation tactics and created fear among potential witnesses. He also claimed that the victim was not the only person allegedly affected and that four other women in similar circumstances could come forward.
Taking note of these submissions, the court observed that it would not be appropriate to pass any orders at this stage.
The hearing also saw the judge expressing concern over "malicious propaganda" and rumours circulating on social media regarding attempts to influence the court. Justice Madhavi Devi offered to recuse herself if the complainant's side had any reservations, but proceedings continued after the complainant’s counsel stated they had no objection.
The public prosecutor informed the court that the Hyderabad Police Commissioner had been directed to take action against the social media campaign. The judge remarked that action must indeed be taken against such malicious propaganda.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court reiterated that no orders on anticipatory bail could be passed for now, while the question of interim protection from arrest would be decided next week.
Vitcim's Mother Urges For Fair Probe
The mother of the girl involved in the Bandi Bhageerath case on Friday released a four-page letter expressing deep distress over the ordeal faced by her family, stating that they are an ordinary middle-class household with no political influence and are living in fear amid the ongoing investigation into the POCSO case registered at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station.
Appealing to the public not to circulate photographs or videos of her daughter on social media and YouTube platforms, the mother said the exposure of the girl's identity at such a sensitive time had caused the family unbearable mental anguish.
In the letter, the mother alleged that her daughter first came into contact with Bandi Bhagirath in 2025 and was subsequently "deceived and misled" by him through manipulative promises. She claimed that Bhageerath took the girl to multiple locations and apartments and pressured her into physical intimacy despite her resistance.
The mother further alleged that during the midnight of December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, at Moinabad, Bhageerath forcibly made her daughter consume alcohol against her will and later behaved inappropriately with her physically. She said the traumatic memories continued to haunt her daughter and that the family was unable to bear the emotional suffering she was going through.
According to the mother, her daughter suffered severe mental distress after the relationship ended in January this year. While the family explored possible legal remedies during March and April, they were allegedly shocked when multiple complaints accusing them of blackmail and extortion were filed against them on April 21, plunging the family into fear and panic.
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