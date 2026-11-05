ETV Bharat / state

HC Cancels Bail Granted To Mumbai Ex-Cop Sachin Waze In 2021 Antilia Bomb Scare Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, an accused in the 2021 'Antilia' bomb scare case. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale allowed the appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the case, against a special court order granting bail to the former Assistant Police Inspector (API).

"The impugned order is quashed and set aside," the high court said. Waze, a key accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and killing of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, was granted bail by the special court in September.

The NIA immediately moved the HC and sought an urgent stay on the order. The HC had then granted an interim stay on the bail due to which Waze, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), continued to remain lodged at the Thane Central Prison.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV packed with explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, 'Antilia', in south Mumbai. Businessman Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane city on March 5, 2021.

The probe agency alleged that Waze, who was then an API with the Mumbai crime branch, himself parked the explosives-laden SUV as part of a conspiracy. Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13, 2021, in the combined case of the Antilia bomb scare and Hiran's killing.