ETV Bharat / state

HC Asks MCD, NDMC To Give Seizure Memos To Street Vendors Within 24 Hours Of Seizing Goods

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the MCD and NDMC to issue seizure memos to street vendors within 24 hours of seizing their goods, and to videograph the seizure process.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan said the seizure memos should mention the date of seizure, list of goods seized, shelf numbers where they are kept, penalty or fine, if any, to be paid and also the details of the officer concerned.

The court passed the order on September 10 on a public interest litigation relating to seizures made by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) of goods of street vendors, in cases when there are any violations by the vendors.

Petitioner organisation, Rehri Patri Ekta Manch, raised the grievance that whenever such seizures are effected, no seizure memo is prepared by the MCD and NDMC and the list of goods seized is also not given to the vendors. Only a receipt for payment of fine is issued in the evening after the seizure is effected, the plea said.

The counsel for MCD and NDMC submitted that the usual process is that the seizure is done at a particular point in time and if the officials concerned prepare the seizure memo on the spot, other vendors get to know about it and they escape the seizure after committing violations.

Accordingly, the seizure is effected first and in the evening, the seizure memo is prepared along with the fine receipt and handed to the vendors concerned, the counsel said.