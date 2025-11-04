ETV Bharat / state

HC Asks Centre To Frame Criteria To Consider Hearing Impaired Sportspersons For Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to expeditiously frame appropriate criteria for conferring the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2025 on hearing impaired sportspersons, noting that the existing criteria discriminates against them vis-a-vis para sportspersons.

The high court said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 leaves no scope of discrimination between persons having hearing impairment vis-a-vis those having physical or locomotor disability.

However, in the context of the ‘Scheme of Cash Awards for Medal Winners’ in international sports events, lack of opportunity for deaf sportspersons has the impact of creating a discriminatory regime, it said.

Justice Sachin Datta, in an order passed on Monday, said the criteria be framed expeditiously to enable the deaf sportspersons to submit applications for the purpose of award, and directed that the deadline, which was October 28, for submission of applications be extended suitably.

The court was hearing a plea by Virender Singh, internationally renowned hearing impaired wrestler, multi-time Deaflympics gold medallist and an Arjuna Awardee, along with another deaf sportsperson.