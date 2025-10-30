ETV Bharat / state

HC Allows Visitation Rights To Father, Grandparents Of Infant, Who Stays With Estranged Mother

Cuttack: In a significant ruling that resonates deeply with the emotional bond between a father and his child, the Orissa High Court has granted visitation rights to a Cuttack-based father and his parents to meet their one‐and-a‐half‐year‐old son, who is currently residing with his mother. The HC quashed a previous order of the local Family Court of March 2025 that had denied the father’s petition seeking scheduled meetings and gift‐giving rights with the infant.

According to the HC verdict delivered by Justice S K Mishra earlier this week, the father and his parents will now be allowed supervised visitation twice every month at the High Court Mediation Centre in Cuttack, starting 15 November 2025. Each session will span two hours (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), with the father’s parents present alongside him; in addition, weekly video calls on Saturdays and Sundays (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.) are sanctioned via a dedicated Android phone provided by the father.

The grandparents are also explicitly allowed to participate in group video calls with the infant. On his birthday (29 December), the father and his parents may spend a special time with the child until he turns five years old. A small travel allowance (Rs 2,000) is to be paid by the father to the mother for each in-person visit.

In giving this decision, Justice Mishra noted that in Indian society, grandparents form an integral part of a child’s upbringing and that denying their access would risk “polluting” the child’s mind by a one-sided parental influence. The HC held that no material was presented to justify denying visitation outright, and therefore, the previous rejection of the father’s plea was unjustified.