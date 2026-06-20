ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: HC Allows Jailed Student To Appear For NEET Exam Under Police Security

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed a student, who is now confined in the Raipur Central Jail, to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), to be held on Sunday, June 21.

The Chief Justice, Ramesh Sinha, heard the case on an urgent basis in favour of the career of the student. This was done after an interim petition was filed by the counsel of the student, Advocate Anukul Biswas, seeking bail or the liberty to appear for the medical entrance test.

Now, the student has been imprisoned on account of Crime No. 430/2026, reported from the Khamtarai Police Station in Raipur under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In the process of the proceedings, the counsel of the student submitted the admit card of the student to the court, stating that it is of vital importance to appear in the exam for his future career, and that Kendriya Vidyalaya, Raipur, is his examination centre.

After the hearing, the Chief Justice has passed strict instructions to the Raipur SP and Superintendent of the Central Jail in regard to the safe and secure transportation of the accused student to the examination hall.