Chhattisgarh: HC Allows Jailed Student To Appear For NEET Exam Under Police Security
High Court has also ordered that he should be provided with all the required books and study material for last-minute preparations.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 2:20 AM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed a student, who is now confined in the Raipur Central Jail, to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), to be held on Sunday, June 21.
The Chief Justice, Ramesh Sinha, heard the case on an urgent basis in favour of the career of the student. This was done after an interim petition was filed by the counsel of the student, Advocate Anukul Biswas, seeking bail or the liberty to appear for the medical entrance test.
Now, the student has been imprisoned on account of Crime No. 430/2026, reported from the Khamtarai Police Station in Raipur under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In the process of the proceedings, the counsel of the student submitted the admit card of the student to the court, stating that it is of vital importance to appear in the exam for his future career, and that Kendriya Vidyalaya, Raipur, is his examination centre.
After the hearing, the Chief Justice has passed strict instructions to the Raipur SP and Superintendent of the Central Jail in regard to the safe and secure transportation of the accused student to the examination hall.
In this connection, the administration has been instructed to make sure that the student is able to take the examination on the prescribed date, and after that, he should be taken back immediately to the Raipur Central Jail. Considering the preparation of the student, the High Court has also ordered that he should be provided with all the required books and study material for last-minute preparations.
According to the judgment, the police have not filed a charge sheet in the case, and the next date is fixed after three weeks.
To facilitate proper coordination and make suitable arrangements regarding security and transportation on Sunday, the order has to be immediately sent by the High Court Registrar (Judicial) to the lower court, SP, Raipur, and jail superintendent.