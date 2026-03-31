ETV Bharat / state

HC Acquits Punjab AAP MLA, Seven Others In 2013 Molestation Case

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and seven others in a 2013 molestation and assault case following a compromise between the two parties.

Allowing the petition, the bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya set aside the judgement of a court in Punjab's Tarn Taran, convicting and sentencing the MLA and seven others to four years of imprisonment in last September.

The bench also quashed the FIR registered in March 2013 at the Tarn Taran police station under different sections of the IPC along with the provisions of the SC/ST Act. The complainant woman, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, had alleged that she was assaulted by the accused, including Lalpura and some police personnel from Tarn Taran on March 3, 2013.

The incident took place when the complainant along with her family members visited Tarn Taran for a wedding function. At that time, Lalpura was a taxi driver. In its order on Monday, the court acquitted all the eight persons, including the MLA from Khadoor Sahib assembly seat, of all charges for all intents and purposes.

The court noted that the petitioners have no criminal antecedents. "The offences alleged are not heinous in nature and cannot be termed as crime against the society; nor do they show mental depravity of the petitioners. Besides, the incident is about 13 years old and nothing untoward has happened between the parties thereafter," the court said.

"Since disputes between the parties have been amicably resolved by way of the compromise, decision on the pending appeals against conviction on merits will hamper their peaceful co-existence even after resolution of disputes," the court observed. The petitioners and the complainant reached a compromise on February 4.

A March 25 report of the Tarn Taran Chief Judicial Magistrate stated that the compromise arrived at between the parties was without any pressure, coercion or undue influence. It also said there is no criminal case pending against the petitioners, nor have they been declared proclaimed person.