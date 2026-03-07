ETV Bharat / state

HC Acquits Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh In Sirsa Journalist Murder Case

Panchkhula: Self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Saturday acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the murder case of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002. He is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two disciples and a life term for the murder of Chhatrapati.

His acquittal comes seven years after his conviction by a special CBI court in 2019, which sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, Singh would remain behind bars for his conviction in the rape case. The appeal by three accused of the murder case was dismissed by the court.

The verdict to acquit him was delivered by a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vikram Aggarwal while hearing appeals challenging his conviction in 2019. However, the court dismissed the appeals filed by two other accused. The acquittal comes weeks after the bench scrutinised the evidence following controversy over the bullets allegedly used in the crime.

Three other accused in the same case — Krishan Lal, Kuldeep Singh and Nirmal Singh — who were close aides of the sect chief, were also convicted by the court.