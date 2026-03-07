HC Acquits Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh In Sirsa Journalist Murder Case
He would remain behind bars for his conviction in the rape case of two of his disciples. Three other murder accsed to remain in jail.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Panchkhula: Self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Saturday acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the murder case of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002. He is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two disciples and a life term for the murder of Chhatrapati.
His acquittal comes seven years after his conviction by a special CBI court in 2019, which sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, Singh would remain behind bars for his conviction in the rape case. The appeal by three accused of the murder case was dismissed by the court.
The verdict to acquit him was delivered by a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vikram Aggarwal while hearing appeals challenging his conviction in 2019. However, the court dismissed the appeals filed by two other accused. The acquittal comes weeks after the bench scrutinised the evidence following controversy over the bullets allegedly used in the crime.
Three other accused in the same case — Krishan Lal, Kuldeep Singh and Nirmal Singh — who were close aides of the sect chief, were also convicted by the court.
Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 and died later. The CBI had registered the case on November 10, 2003, following the direction of the High Court and took over the investigation of the case that was earlier registered at the Sirsa police station.
Chhatrapati, who was running a newspaper called 'Poora Sach', was allegedly shot at on October 24, 2002, at his residence in Sirsa in the evening by Kuldeep and Nirmal, who worked as carpenters in Dera Sacha Sauda. He died nearly a month later on November 21.
Kuldeep and Nirmal were arrested by the police, and a walkie-talkie belonging to the Dera and a revolver of the accused Krishan Lal were recovered. A chargesheet was filed against the trio in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Sirsa on December 5, 2002.
Meanwhile, Chhatrapati's son moved the High Court, alleging involvement of the self-styled godman in the murder of his father and prayed for transfer of the investigation to the CBI. After a thorough investigation, the Central investigating agency found the role of Singh and the trio and filed a chargesheet against them.
In January 2019, the special CBI court held Singh and the co-accused guilty of conspiring to murder Chhatrapati and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
