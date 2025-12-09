ETV Bharat / state

Hazaribagh's Tilkut Trade Blooms As Artisans Flock For The Hindu Festival Of Makar Sankranti

The tilkut trade begins in Hazaribagh as early as November. Artisans from faraway lands arrive to grind sesame seeds, staying here until the end of February.

Makar Sankranti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated across India, marking the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara). This celestial event signifies the end of winter and the beginning of the harvest season. Originally famous in Gaya, Bihar, Hazaribagh's tilkut is now gaining widespread demand. Tilkut made here reaches several districts of Jharkhand, as well as West Bengal, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Some traders even sell it as far as Delhi.

Over 200 small shops selling tilkut can be seen along the roadsides. Artisans from not only Hazaribagh but also other states are engaged in making tilkut. In just three months, Hazaribagh generates income worth Rs. two crore worth of tilkut.

Hazaribagh: The city of Hazaribagh is now filled with the sweet aroma of sesame, with artisans grinding sesame seeds everywhere. Tilkut from Hazaribagh refers to a famous, crunchy, sweet - an Indian delicacy made from sesame seeds (Til) and jaggery, particularly popular around the Makar Sankranti festival.

Production speeds up during Makar Sankranti

Manki Saw, operator of Saw Ji Bakery in Indrapuri, says, "The demand for tilkut increases with the arrival of winter. It remains in high demand until February. Tilkut sales peak during Makar Sankranti. This shop is currently producing approximately 60 kg of tilkut made with jaggery and 40 kg of sugar daily. As Makar Sankranti approaches, production will increase. Artisans arrive from Chatra to make tilkut. The process of making tilkut is extremely meticulous and laborious."

Lalan Saw, an artisan from Chatra district, has been making tilkut for the past 15 years. Every year, during the four winter months, he comes to Hazaribagh to work on this work. He explains that the process of making tilkut requires hard work and skill.

Workers preparing Tilkut in Hazaribagh (ETV Bharat)

There are two types of tilkut. One is made from sugar and the other from jaggery. Jaggery tilkut is in high demand, and people eat it with great relish. Sugar tilkut is considered more delicious than jaggery. Tilkut made with jaggery and sugar is priced at Rs. 300 per kg in the market, while khoya tilkut is sold for Rs. 450 per kg.

First, jaggery is boiled to create a syrup. When the syrup thickens and begins to dry, it is continuously strained, forming fine fibers. Sesame seeds are roasted and cooled. Once cooled, they are mixed with the jaggery fibers. This mixture is then heated again and thoroughly mixed. It is then shaped into a round shape. In the final step, the mixture is beaten approximately 20 times with a large iron hammer, achieving the desired shape and firmness of the tilkut.

The process is labour-intensive and requires skill. The sesame seeds are roasted and then mixed with the jaggery or sugar 'pag' (syrup). This mixture is then hand-pounded repeatedly (sometimes up to 18-20 times) using large wooden mallets until it forms the desired cake-like consistency and shape.