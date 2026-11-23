ETV Bharat / state

Hazaribag: Two Members Of Rahul Dubey Gang Injured In Police Encounter

Hazaribag SP Aman Kumar at the spot in Datokhurd where the encounter took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Hazaribag: Two people were injured in an encounter between the police and members of the Rahul Dubey gang on Monday in Datokhurd under the Katkamsandi police station limits in Jharkhand's Hazaribag.

The injured gang members, identified as Deep Narayan Bhagat of Padma and Rahul Kumar Rocky of Chatra district, were taken into custody and sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary questioning of the injured men while they were being taken to hospital indicated their involvement in recent criminal activities, police said. Police said the incidnet took place during an operation in response to apprehend associates of the gang for a series of recent shooting incidents in Hazaribag. Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Kumar said information was received that members of the Rahul Dubey gang were getting active again and were planning to carry out another major shooting and would enter the area through Datokhurd. The motorcycle used by the gang members. (ETV Bharat)