Hazaribag: Two Members Of Rahul Dubey Gang Injured In Police Encounter
Police said the incident took place during an operation to apprehend associates of the gang for a series of recent shooting incidents in the area.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Hazaribag: Two people were injured in an encounter between the police and members of the Rahul Dubey gang on Monday in Datokhurd under the Katkamsandi police station limits in Jharkhand's Hazaribag.
The injured gang members, identified as Deep Narayan Bhagat of Padma and Rahul Kumar Rocky of Chatra district, were taken into custody and sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Preliminary questioning of the injured men while they were being taken to hospital indicated their involvement in recent criminal activities, police said.
Police said the incidnet took place during an operation in response to apprehend associates of the gang for a series of recent shooting incidents in Hazaribag.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Kumar said information was received that members of the Rahul Dubey gang were getting active again and were planning to carry out another major shooting and would enter the area through Datokhurd.
Acting on this intelligence, the police set up checkpoints and began searches in several locations.
"A barricade was put up near Datokhurd, within the Katkamsandi police station jurisdiction, where four individuals travelling on two motorcycles were asked to stop. Instead of complying, they attempted to flee and opened fire at on-duty police personnel," he said.
The SP said two individuals were struck by bullets in the retaliatory fire by police, while two others managed to escape. "A thorough search operation has been launched to apprehend the accused on the run," he added.
Over the past few months, the Rahul Dubey gang has allegedly targeted coal traders, transporters and hoteliers across Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi and Chatra to unleash terror to extort money.
Also Read