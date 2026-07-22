Hyderabad's Nampally Turns Battleground As Clashes Erupt Between BJP And Congress Cadres Over Rahul Gandhi Protest
The saffron party cadres, led by the party's state president Ramachandra Rao, were stopped by the police.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The workers of the BJP and Congress confronted each other over a protest in Hyderabad’s Nampally, which became a theatre of a scuffle between the two sides on Wednesday.
The situation became tense with protests at the offices of both the parties located nearby. Sources said the BJP activists tried to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan to protest against the agitation led by Rahul Gandhi at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
The saffron party cadres, led by the party's state president Ramachandra Rao, who had set out from the party's state office to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan, were stopped by the police. Barricades were erected near the party's state office, and BJP leaders were stopped. This led to a tense atmosphere at the BJP state office. A fierce scuffle and argument took place between the saffron party workers and the police.
BJP state president Ramachandra Rao and party workers were arrested and taken to Goshamahal police station. On the other hand, BJP Yuva Morcha workers tore Congress flexi banners at Gandhi Bhavan. Rao criticised Rahul Gandhi for his anti-democracy behaviour. He accused him of running away from the debate as the leader of the opposition. “Foreign forces are conspiring to break the country,” Rao said. According to him, Rahul Gandhi was aiding foreign conspirators.
On the other hand, Congress workers tried to besiege the BJP office to protest against the ‘siege’ of Gandhi Bhavan by BJP leaders. Tension prevailed as Congress leaders and NSUI workers, led by MLC Balmuri Venkat, tried to besiege the BJP office.
In this sequence, BJP and Congress cadres pelted each other with sticks and stones. Several workers from both sides were injured in the violence. Besides, a woman constable also sustained an injury in the attack. The police detained Youth Congress and NSUI leaders to bring the situation under control. A huge traffic jam was caused due to the clashes between Congress and BJP leaders. The movement of vehicles on the route from Nampally to MGBS was disrupted, causing severe difficulties for motorists.