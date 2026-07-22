ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad's Nampally Turns Battleground As Clashes Erupt Between BJP And Congress Cadres Over Rahul Gandhi Protest

Hyderabad: The workers of the BJP and Congress confronted each other over a protest in Hyderabad’s Nampally, which became a theatre of a scuffle between the two sides on Wednesday.

The situation became tense with protests at the offices of both the parties located nearby. Sources said the BJP activists tried to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan to protest against the agitation led by Rahul Gandhi at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The saffron party cadres, led by the party's state president Ramachandra Rao, who had set out from the party's state office to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan, were stopped by the police. Barricades were erected near the party's state office, and BJP leaders were stopped. This led to a tense atmosphere at the BJP state office. A fierce scuffle and argument took place between the saffron party workers and the police.