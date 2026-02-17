Hawker Beaten To Death In UP's Baghpat, Face Crushed With Bricks; Police On Lookout For Culprits
Shamshad, who sold utensils in exchange for hair, was found dead near a tube well in Baghpat on Monday.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Baghpat: A hawker was brutally murdered by unknown assailants in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Shamshad, in his mid 30s, was found dead near a tube well in Sultanpur Hatana village under the Baraut Kotwali police station limits on Monday morning, police said.
His face was badly crushed, with police saying the victim must have been bludgeoned to death with bricks. Shamshad was originally a resident of Sambhal district and had been living on rent near Gauripur village with his brother. A married man with four children, he earned his livelihood by selling utensils, moving from village to village on a motorcycle in exchange for discarded hair.
His body was discovered lying near the tube well, while his motorcycle was found parked nearby with utensils still tied to it.
Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Senior officials also visited the site to collect evidence.
Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Roy said that information about the body was received on Monday. Following this, senior officers inspected the location and began an investigation.
"The deceased has been identified as Shamshad, a man from Sambhal living near Gauripur village. A police team has been formed to trace the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway," the SP said. He said that strict action will be taken against the accused.
Shamshad's brother Rizwan said, "I was on a hawking trip in another village when someone sent me a video of the motorcycle and informed me about the incident." Police said they are investigating the motive behind the murder and searching for the attackers.
