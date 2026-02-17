ETV Bharat / state

Hawker Beaten To Death In UP's Baghpat, Face Crushed With Bricks; Police On Lookout For Culprits

Baghpat: A hawker was brutally murdered by unknown assailants in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Shamshad, in his mid 30s, was found dead near a tube well in Sultanpur Hatana village under the Baraut Kotwali police station limits on Monday morning, police said.

His face was badly crushed, with police saying the victim must have been bludgeoned to death with bricks. Shamshad was originally a resident of Sambhal district and had been living on rent near Gauripur village with his brother. A married man with four children, he earned his livelihood by selling utensils, moving from village to village on a motorcycle in exchange for discarded hair.

His body was discovered lying near the tube well, while his motorcycle was found parked nearby with utensils still tied to it.