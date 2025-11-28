ETV Bharat / state

Rare Hawfinch Bird Sighted In Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park

Ramnagar: Hawfinch, a rare species of bird native to Europe, East Asia and North Africa was sighted at the Corbett National Park recently.

Experts suggest that the gregarious bird may have strayed from its flock and reached the park. Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has confirmed the presence of the Hawfinch and decided to include it in the official list of bird species found in the park. This is the first time the bird has been seen in any national park in the country, making this sighting extremely special.

On November 23, renowned Ramnagar photographer Prashant Kumar captured the bird in his lens near 'Shikari Kuan' during a jungle safari in Dhela Zone. Prashant explained that the sighting of the Hawfinch in India is historic. "The species is typically found in extremely cold regions. Its habitat is believed to be Europe, North and West Asia," he said.

Prashant explained that the bird is being frequently seen in the Dhela range, suggesting it may have reached here after getting separated from its flock. The Hawfinch had been sighted twice earlier in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), once in Muzaffarabad in 1908, and in Aliabad in 2017. The sighting in Corbett is considered the third and most significant sighting of the species, he said/