Indian Army Havildar From Uttarakhand Dies Of Heart Attack
Ravindra Singh of the 15th Garhwal Rifles was posed in Along, Arunachal Pradesh and suffered a heart attack while on duty.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Havildar Ravindra Singh, a soldier in the Indian Army's 15th Garhwal Rifles and a resident of Agar village in Dashjula Patti, Rudraprayag died of a heart attack on Sunday.
Singh (36), son of late Satendra Singh Rana, was posted in Along, Arunachal Pradesh and suffered a heart attack while on duty. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
Singh's body will reach the Army camp in Rudraprayag by Monday night. The body will be brought to his native village, Agar in Dashjula Patti, for the final rites at around 7 am on Tuesday. He will be cremated with full military honors at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag, said his family.
Singh's family has been inconsolable since receiving the news of his death. Village head Agar Chandrakala Devi stated that the entire village is mourning the soldier's death. Village social worker Pankaj Singh stated that Singh joined the 15th Garhwal Rifles in 2008 and was loved by everyone in the village for his sweet demeanor and unassuming nature.
District Panchayat member Sari Jaivardhan Kandpal expressed deep condolences over the soldier's death, stating Singh served the nation. "His sacrifice has sent shockwaves through not only the village but the entire district. The people of the district are proud of this brave son, whose name will always be remembered with respect," he said.