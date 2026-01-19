ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Havildar From Uttarakhand Dies Of Heart Attack

Rudraprayag: Havildar Ravindra Singh, a soldier in the Indian Army's 15th Garhwal Rifles and a resident of Agar village in Dashjula Patti, Rudraprayag died of a heart attack on Sunday.

Singh (36), son of late Satendra Singh Rana, was posted in Along, Arunachal Pradesh and suffered a heart attack while on duty. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Singh's body will reach the Army camp in Rudraprayag by Monday night. The body will be brought to his native village, Agar in Dashjula Patti, for the final rites at around 7 am on Tuesday. He will be cremated with full military honors at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag, said his family.