Havildar Dies While On Leave In Chhattisgarh's Champawat

Champawat: Havildar Harish Chand, who came home on leave in Chhattisgarh’s Banbasa, died after his health deteriorated. His sudden death has plunged his family into grief, and ex-servicemen have also expressed their condolences. His last rites will be performed with full military honours at the Sharda Ghat in Banbasa on Tuesday, February 10.

According to sources, Harish Chand, 35, a resident of Garigoth, a border village in Banbasa, Champawat district, was currently posted with the 12 Kumaon Regiment in Pithoragarh. He was on a 25-day leave to attend his cousin's wedding in Garigoth. He suddenly fell ill at 3 am on Monday, February 9, and passed away before he could be taken to the hospital.