Havildar Dies While On Leave In Chhattisgarh's Champawat
Harish Chand, 35, a resident of Garigoth, a border village in Banbasa, Champawat district, was posted with the 12 Kumaon Regiment in Pithoragarh.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:29 AM IST
Champawat: Havildar Harish Chand, who came home on leave in Chhattisgarh’s Banbasa, died after his health deteriorated. His sudden death has plunged his family into grief, and ex-servicemen have also expressed their condolences. His last rites will be performed with full military honours at the Sharda Ghat in Banbasa on Tuesday, February 10.
According to sources, Harish Chand, 35, a resident of Garigoth, a border village in Banbasa, Champawat district, was currently posted with the 12 Kumaon Regiment in Pithoragarh. He was on a 25-day leave to attend his cousin's wedding in Garigoth. He suddenly fell ill at 3 am on Monday, February 9, and passed away before he could be taken to the hospital.
He is survived by his wife Asha Chand and his two-year-old son Krish. Retired captain Bhani Chand, president of the Gaurav Senani Ex-Servicemen Organisation, and other ex-servicemen have expressed their condolences on the sudden demise of Havildar Harish Chand. His last rites will be performed with full military honours at the Sharda Ghat in Banbasa.
Chand's elder brother is also serving in the army and is currently posted in Secunderabad. He is on his way home after receiving the tragic news. His other brother works in Oman. Harish was the youngest among brothers and had joined the army in 2010. He had attended his cousin's wedding on January 23 and was scheduled to return to duty on February 17.