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Have To Remove Mamata As Bengal CM, Else Bangladeshi Muslims Will Snatch State From Us: Himanta

Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of diverting the state's resources for "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators", and said she has to be removed from power "else we will lose Bengal".

Addressing a rally in Kalimpong, the BJP leader claimed that his party's governments in Assam and Tripura have prevented the entry of "Bangladeshi Muslims" into India, while infiltration of illegal immigrants continues in Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee has earmarked the entire treasury of Bengal for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. She sold this land to Bangladeshi Muslims for votes," he alleged.

Alleging the TMC supremo has destroyed the entire Bengal since she became the chief minister, Sarma said, "We have to remove Mamata Banerjee as Bengal CM, else one day Bangladeshi Muslims will take away the state from us."