Have To Remove Mamata As Bengal CM, Else Bangladeshi Muslims Will Snatch State From Us: Himanta
Himanta alleged that Mamata Banerjee has earmarked the entire treasury of Bengal for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators and sold this land to Bangladeshi Muslims for votes.
By PTI
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of diverting the state's resources for "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators", and said she has to be removed from power "else we will lose Bengal".
Addressing a rally in Kalimpong, the BJP leader claimed that his party's governments in Assam and Tripura have prevented the entry of "Bangladeshi Muslims" into India, while infiltration of illegal immigrants continues in Bengal.
"Mamata Banerjee has earmarked the entire treasury of Bengal for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. She sold this land to Bangladeshi Muslims for votes," he alleged.
Alleging the TMC supremo has destroyed the entire Bengal since she became the chief minister, Sarma said, "We have to remove Mamata Banerjee as Bengal CM, else one day Bangladeshi Muslims will take away the state from us."
The BJP leader claimed that there has been no development in north Bengal under her tenure and pitched for a change in government while promising that "once the BJP forms a government in Bengal, we will kick out all Bangladeshi infiltrators from this region."
He also said the BJP would seek a constitutional solution to the Gorkhaland issue and "ensure justice for Gorkhas" if voted to power.
Speaking at another rally in Cooch Behar district's Dinhata, Sarma referred to the Trinamool Congress lodging a complaint against him with the Election Commission, accusing him of making "communally charged, inciteful and divisive" remarks against the Bengal chief minister. He said that such a move by the TMC would not scare him.
The BJP leader also referred to former TMC MLA and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir's attempt to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal, and said that had there been such an attempt in Assam, he would have taken strict measures and put the person behind bars
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