'Have Nothing To Say, Felt Unsafe On Gurugram Roads': Woman Biker Hit By Car; Police Assure Action
A shocking hit and run incident in Gurugram's Golf Course Road has raised concerns on the safety of woman bikers.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Gurugram: A woman on a sports bike has alleged that on Sunday, a car deliberately hit her and sped away on Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram district. Following the impact of the collision, she was thrown off her bike while her motorcycle was dragged some distance on the road while the driver sped away.
Taking to her Instagram page, 'rebelwheels_sia_', the woman, named Sia, wrote, "I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away." Sharing the video of the incident that was recorded on a camera mounted on her bike, she gave the details of the car and its owner, asking Gurugram Police to take action.
Narrating the sequence of events, Sia said she took out her Aprilla RS 457, a sports bike, on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Sunday. A white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was chasing her from the beginning of the ride. She said when the car approached her she asked the driver to keep a safe distance from her but he asked her to stop her bike. She said the driver and its occupants were all drunk.
Sia said she continued to drive ahead while her friend tried to shield her to prevent the car from coming near her but the vehicle continued to follow her. At one point of the journey, the car hit her bike and sped off.
In the video, Sia is seen falling off from her bike. She said her friend followed the car and stopped the driver at the traffic signal. Her friend confronted the driver and told him that it was his fault. But the driver refused to accept responsibility and sped away from the spot.
Sia has urged Gurugram Police to act against the driver.
The video soon went viral with many netizens sharing it on their social media handles and demanding that an FIR and attempt to murder case be lodged against the driver.
Gurugram Police said they have not yet received a formal written complaint from the victim regarding the incident but they have taken a suo motu cognizance of the video that went viral on social media. Based on the viral video, Gurugram Police have registered an FIR. Officials said that the accused are being identified based on the video and available facts, and action will be taken against them soon.
ACP (East) Abhilaksh Joshi said, "A zero-tolerance policy is being adopted regarding cases of road rage and reckless driving. The accused involved in this incident will be identified, and strict legal action will be taken against them."
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