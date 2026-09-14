ETV Bharat / state

'Have Nothing To Say, Felt Unsafe On Gurugram Roads': Woman Biker Hit By Car; Police Assure Action

Gurugram: A woman on a sports bike has alleged that on Sunday, a car deliberately hit her and sped away on Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram district. Following the impact of the collision, she was thrown off her bike while her motorcycle was dragged some distance on the road while the driver sped away.

Taking to her Instagram page, 'rebelwheels_sia_', the woman, named Sia, wrote, "I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away." Sharing the video of the incident that was recorded on a camera mounted on her bike, she gave the details of the car and its owner, asking Gurugram Police to take action.

'Have Nothing To Say, Felt Unsafe On Gurugram Roads': Woman Biker Hit By Car, Appeals Police To Take Action (Instagram)

Narrating the sequence of events, Sia said she took out her Aprilla RS 457, a sports bike, on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Sunday. A white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was chasing her from the beginning of the ride. She said when the car approached her she asked the driver to keep a safe distance from her but he asked her to stop her bike. She said the driver and its occupants were all drunk.

Sia said she continued to drive ahead while her friend tried to shield her to prevent the car from coming near her but the vehicle continued to follow her. At one point of the journey, the car hit her bike and sped off.