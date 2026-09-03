Hathnikund Barrage Mishap: Drowned Soldier's Body Recovered After 24 Hours; Another Missing
The two soldiers went missing after drowning in the barrage waters during a flood relief operation in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Tuesday evening.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Saharanpur: The body of one of the two soldiers who went missing following a boat accident during a flood relief exercise at Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Tuesday evening was recovered on Wednesday nightin Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur—24 hours after the incident.
The body was found near Aslampur Bartha village in the Kotwali Behat area. Official identification of the body had not been completed by late night. Meanwhile, the search operation for the second missing soldier continues.
Mirzapur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar stated that the body could not be identified by late Wednesday night. Efforts to identify the deceased are underway alongside the procedure to send the body for a post-mortem examination, he said.
It is understood that rescue teams are facing significant challenges due to the river's strong current and fluctuating water levels. Army and administrative officials are closely monitoring the situation.
It is worth noting that on Tuesday evening, soldiers from the Para Special Forces had ventured into the Yamuna River on a boat for a flood relief exercise. A total of five soldiers were on board. During the exercise, the boat suddenly developed a technical snag in the middle of the river, and its engine failed.
The boat began drifting rapidly due to the strong current caused by water being released from the Hathnikund Barrage gates. The soldiers attempted to control the vessel, but their efforts proved futile against the powerful current, and the boat capsized shortly thereafter.
Following the capsize, three of the five soldiers managed to swim to safety, while the other two were swept away by the strong current.
As the accident occurred in the Yamunanagar region of Haryana, a large-scale search operation was launched across the border areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
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