ETV Bharat / state

Hathnikund Barrage Mishap: Drowned Soldier's Body Recovered After 24 Hours; Another Missing

Saharanpur: The body of one of the two soldiers who went missing following a boat accident during a flood relief exercise at Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Tuesday evening was recovered on Wednesday nightin Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur—24 hours after the incident.

The body was found near Aslampur Bartha village in the Kotwali Behat area. Official identification of the body had not been completed by late night. Meanwhile, the search operation for the second missing soldier continues.

Mirzapur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar stated that the body could not be identified by late Wednesday night. Efforts to identify the deceased are underway alongside the procedure to send the body for a post-mortem examination, he said.

It is understood that rescue teams are facing significant challenges due to the river's strong current and fluctuating water levels. Army and administrative officials are closely monitoring the situation.