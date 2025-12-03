ETV Bharat / state

Hated Beautiful Girls, Killed 4 Children Including Son: Female 'Psycho Killer' Arrested In Haryana

Panipat: In a shocking sequence of events, a suspected psychopath woman has confessed to have murdered four children among her relatives including her own son in Haryana over the years. Police have arrested the woman, who has confessed to the spine-chilling killings.

Addressing a special presser here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh said that the mass murders came to light during the investigation of a case related to the mysterious death of a 6-year-old girl in Naulatha village, due to suspected drowning in a tub of water inside her room during a wedding ceremony in the family on December 1, 2025.

“When the police team arrived at the scene, it found that the room in which the girl's body was found was locked from the outside, making the matter suspicious. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case of murder was registered," the SP said.