Hated Beautiful Girls, Killed 4 Children Including Son: Female 'Psycho Killer' Arrested In Haryana
Investigation into the death of a 6-year-old girl due to suspected drowning has led police in Panipat to a serial psycho killer woman.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Panipat: In a shocking sequence of events, a suspected psychopath woman has confessed to have murdered four children among her relatives including her own son in Haryana over the years. Police have arrested the woman, who has confessed to the spine-chilling killings.
Addressing a special presser here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh said that the mass murders came to light during the investigation of a case related to the mysterious death of a 6-year-old girl in Naulatha village, due to suspected drowning in a tub of water inside her room during a wedding ceremony in the family on December 1, 2025.
“When the police team arrived at the scene, it found that the room in which the girl's body was found was locked from the outside, making the matter suspicious. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case of murder was registered," the SP said.
On December 2, a special team was formed under the supervision of the SP, led by the crime team and DSP Naveen, he said. The SP further said that during the course of investigation, the police zeroed in on and detained the accused woman, the deceased girl's aunt, on suspicion.
“During interrogation, the woman revealed that she hated beautiful girls and would kill them by drowning them whenever she got a chance. Most shockingly, to avoid suspicion, she drowned her own son in 2023 in Bhawar village, Sonipat. In the same incident, she killed two other children. No FIRs had been filed in these cases until now," the SP said.
Investigation has so far confirmed the murder of four children. An FIR has been registered in the Naultha case and the accused has been arrested. A complete record of previous incidents in other districts is being sent to the relevant police teams so that further legal action can be initiated.
