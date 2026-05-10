ETV Bharat / state

Hasty Ban, Retreat In A Week: Sleeper Buses From Kashmir Back On Srinagar-Jammu NH

Srinagar: It took merely a week for the Jammu and Kashmir government to discover that "public safety" concerns on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) were perhaps not as surmountable as claimed.

Following a fatal accident of an overcrowded local bus that killed 21 people in Jammu's Udhampur last month, the government imposed a ban on April 30 on sleeper buses from plying on the hilly stretches of the highway in the union territory.

On May 6, however, a fresh official order put the abrupt ban on sleeper coaches in abeyance, allowing them to resume their journey. The ban centred on the recommendation of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the executing agency responsible for developing the four-lane all-weather mountainous highway.

Citing "public safety", NHAI argued that the Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal stretch remains beset with sharp curves, steep gradients and narrow width and hence the ban.

"Presently, the Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal stretch is characterised by sharp curves, steep gradients, and limited carriageway width, with a substantial portion of NH-44 being two-lane. Accordingly, NHAI has not recommended the operation of sleeper coach buses on this stretch in the interest of public safety," the order issued by the transport department states.

The NHAI gave its recommendation after the transport department invited comments over the hilly stretches of national highways, including Srinagar-Jammu, last month.

The 244-kilometre highway — the Valley's only surface link to the rest of the country — has seen massive infrastructure development over the last six years, including tunnels and flyovers designed to bypass landslide-prone mountains. However, a 14-kilometre bottleneck between Banihal and Ramban remains a relic of older engineering.

In April 2026, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that while 230 km of the four-laning is complete, the remaining 14 km is expected to be completed by June 2027. He insisted that the development of the highway is carried out following Indian Roads Congress (IRC) Codes, which apply specialised standards for maintaining steep gradients, slope stability and road geometry for heavy vehicles in high altitude highways.

Shubham Yadav, NHAI project manager overseeing the Banihal-Ramban stretch, defended the ban on sleeper buses, arguing that the 14-kilometre road does not adhere to the latest IRC norms. "This stretch of road was constructed long ago, and as such, the gradient, alignment and curves are not recommended for sleeper buses. Their height is high, and they have the potential to topple. Who will be responsible for any mishap?" he asked.

The ban was met with quiet scepticism at J&K Road Transport Corporation (SRTC). Officers noted that they had operated Volvo buses on the same route for two decades, when the highway was narrower and even more prone to accidents. Last year, the highway saw 1,056 accidents involving cabs, private cars, trucks, buses, etc., but not one involved a sleeper coach.