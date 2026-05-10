Hasty Ban, Retreat In A Week: Sleeper Buses From Kashmir Back On Srinagar-Jammu NH
Sleeper buses were restricted from plying on the hilly stretches of the highway in the UT following a fatal accident in Udhampur, killing 21 people.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Srinagar: It took merely a week for the Jammu and Kashmir government to discover that "public safety" concerns on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) were perhaps not as surmountable as claimed.
Following a fatal accident of an overcrowded local bus that killed 21 people in Jammu's Udhampur last month, the government imposed a ban on April 30 on sleeper buses from plying on the hilly stretches of the highway in the union territory.
On May 6, however, a fresh official order put the abrupt ban on sleeper coaches in abeyance, allowing them to resume their journey. The ban centred on the recommendation of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the executing agency responsible for developing the four-lane all-weather mountainous highway.
Citing "public safety", NHAI argued that the Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal stretch remains beset with sharp curves, steep gradients and narrow width and hence the ban.
"Presently, the Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal stretch is characterised by sharp curves, steep gradients, and limited carriageway width, with a substantial portion of NH-44 being two-lane. Accordingly, NHAI has not recommended the operation of sleeper coach buses on this stretch in the interest of public safety," the order issued by the transport department states.
The NHAI gave its recommendation after the transport department invited comments over the hilly stretches of national highways, including Srinagar-Jammu, last month.
The 244-kilometre highway — the Valley's only surface link to the rest of the country — has seen massive infrastructure development over the last six years, including tunnels and flyovers designed to bypass landslide-prone mountains. However, a 14-kilometre bottleneck between Banihal and Ramban remains a relic of older engineering.
In April 2026, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that while 230 km of the four-laning is complete, the remaining 14 km is expected to be completed by June 2027. He insisted that the development of the highway is carried out following Indian Roads Congress (IRC) Codes, which apply specialised standards for maintaining steep gradients, slope stability and road geometry for heavy vehicles in high altitude highways.
Shubham Yadav, NHAI project manager overseeing the Banihal-Ramban stretch, defended the ban on sleeper buses, arguing that the 14-kilometre road does not adhere to the latest IRC norms. "This stretch of road was constructed long ago, and as such, the gradient, alignment and curves are not recommended for sleeper buses. Their height is high, and they have the potential to topple. Who will be responsible for any mishap?" he asked.
The ban was met with quiet scepticism at J&K Road Transport Corporation (SRTC). Officers noted that they had operated Volvo buses on the same route for two decades, when the highway was narrower and even more prone to accidents. Last year, the highway saw 1,056 accidents involving cabs, private cars, trucks, buses, etc., but not one involved a sleeper coach.
"There have been accidents involving buses and cabs, as they have fallen into a gorge, leading to loss of many lives. But we have not seen an accident involving a sleeper bus from our fleet on the highway," said a manager at SRTC.
Deepak Sharma, president of the Jammu Sleeper Bus Union, concedes that they ran a sleeper service on the old highway at night over 15 years ago without any incident. "Now, we are starting direct sleeper service after the order was put in abeyance," he added.
Despite mountainous topography and geography, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data disclosed that Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 17.2% decline in road accident fatalities, compared to the national average of 33.3%.
Automotive expert Junaid Nazir noted that modern multi-axle sleeper buses with four-wheel steering are engineered with advanced suspension systems specifically designed to keep the centre of gravity as low as possible. "They are ergonomically stable and have speed-limiting devices installed. With steep gradients on hills, their speed is low, and chances of accidents are low," he said.
For years, Jammu has functioned as a mandatory halting station for travellers from the Valley to switch buses for Delhi or Chandigarh. But the development of NH-44 has not only reduced the travel distance to the region but has also eased direct access to the Valley.
Especially, it has provided a fillip to the tourism sector due to direct access. Like Manoj, who drove a sleeper coach through the highway with tourists after the ban was revoked, felt driving to Kashmir was as good as anywhere else in the country. "There is nothing wrong or fearful about the highway. It is wide, scenic and beautiful for a bus journey, and passengers enjoy and feel comfortable in the buses compared to cabs," said Sharma outside a hotel in Srinagar's Khanyar area.
Farooq Kuthu, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, described the ban on sleeper buses as unwarranted. "Budget tourists, particularly from northern states, travel by these buses. The ban can have an impact on tourism, particularly at a time when we are experiencing some uptick in tourist footfall,” he said, suggesting that the government avoid such orders, which can scare away tourists.
Imran Rashid Bakshi, an aspiring transporter in Srinagar, who introduced a fleet of six luxurious sleeper buses on the highway in October 2025, felt relieved after the ban was lifted. "Otherwise, we were staring at losses, as 80% of our fleet is financed by banks. Each month, we pay Rs 20 lakh as instalments. Our two more sleeper buses are arriving as the service allowed people direct connectivity from the Valley for students, patients and all," he added.
Following the demand, several players, including three big brands, have also started the bus service to and from Srinagar to Delhi and Chandigarh.
Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said, "The order was put in abeyance by higher-ups".
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