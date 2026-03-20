ETV Bharat / state

'Haste In Kerala, Arbitrary In Bengal': Ex-CEO Teeka Ram Meena Lashes Out At CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst growing opposition to the early election schedule in Kerala, retired IAS officer and former State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena came down heavily on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, describing the move as "unjustifiable haste."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Meena criticised the decision to set the deadline for filing nominations within just one week of the election notification issued on March 16, pushing the state into an unexpectedly accelerated election process. He pointed out that it is standard democratic practice for the CEC or designated officials to visit a poll-bound state to consult with the Chief Minister and major political parties regarding an appropriate timeframe, a process he claims was completely bypassed in Kerala.

Meena highlighted that since Gyanesh Kumar served as an IAS officer in the Kerala cadre, he should possess a clear understanding of the state’s cultural and administrative landscape. However, he characterised the current actions as "dictatorial" rather than democratic. He specifically questioned whether the CEC was unaware of the Eid fasting period currently observed in Kerala and noted that political parties typically only finalise candidate selection after the notification is released. By setting March 23 as the final date for filing nominations—only seven days after the notification—the Commission has left parties with very little time, especially considering the Eid holiday on March 20 and a Sunday on March 22. Meena questioned how candidates are expected to organise necessary documentation within such a narrow window, calling the move "childish and deplorable."