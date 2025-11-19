ETV Bharat / state

Lalu Yadav Family Feud: Rohini's 'Haryanvi Mahapurush' Dig As Row Over 'Filthy Kidney' Remark Deepens

Acharya had on Sunday alleged that she had been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father. She has also claimed that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

In the continuing series of allegations, Rohini Acharya on Tuesday slammed those who accused her of giving a "filthy kidney" to her ailing father and challenged them to an open debate with her on the issue.

Patna: Following the Bihar poll debacle, the ongoing strife within RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family has deepened the wounds, with his daughter Rohini Acharya severing ties with the party and family, announcing her retirement from politics, levelling allegations against her brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

In a post on X, she said, "Those people who want to do something in the name of Lalu Ji should stop pretending to show false sympathy. They should come forward to donate their kidneys to the millions of poor people who are counting their last breaths in hospitals and need kidneys. Donate their kidneys in the name of Lalu Ji."

The 47-year-old, who is based in Singapore, said, "Those who dare to call a married daughter who donates a kidney to her father wrong should muster the guts to have an open debate with that daughter on an open platform". Those who call a daughter's kidney "filthy" should be the first to start the great act of donating kidneys to the needy, she said.

"The Haryanvi Mahapurush should do it, sycophant journalists should do it, and the Haryanvi devotees and troll followers who never tire of abusing me should do it," she said in the post. The "Haryanavi" jibe was apparently aimed at Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav.

"Those whose blood dries up at the mere mention of donating a bottle of blood, give sermons on donating kidneys?" she asked. Acharya also shared a video on her X handle, in which she was seen (though her face was not visible) screaming at a journalist who allegedly commented on the incident involving her that she did not like.

In her earlier outbursts, she had targeted another close aide of her brother, Rameez, who is said to be a son-in-law of Rizwan Zaheer, a Samajwadi Party leader and a former MP from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. Acharya, who had donated a kidney to Prasad a few years ago, had contested last year's Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully, from Saran. She had also rued having made the sacrifice to save her father's life "without caring for the approval of my husband and my in-laws or for the well-being of my three children".

This is not the first time someone in the Lalu family has expressed their displeasure. His elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, had been expelled from the family and party. Tej Pratap subsequently formed a new party and contested the elections. However, he was unsuccessful, failing to retain his Mahua seat.