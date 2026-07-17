ETV Bharat / state

Haryana's Pranshul Bansal Scores 715 In NEET UG 2026, Emerges Joint Topper

Faridabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of NEET UG 2026, with Pranshul Bansal of Haryana and Aryan Gupta of Punjab emerging as joint toppers. Both scored 715 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance examination.

A resident of Faridabad, Pranshul said his achievement was the result of years of consistent hard work, disciplined preparation and self-belief, rather than any shortcut.

"I always dreamed of becoming a doctor. I decided to pursue a career in medicine while I was in Class VIII and focused on building a strong foundation in science subjects from then onwards," he said.

Pranshul said he studied for nearly eight hours every day during his preparation and regularly solved previous years' question papers. According to him, this not only strengthened his conceptual understanding but also boosted his confidence for the examination.

Before NEET UG 2026, Pranshul had also scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Main 2026. He completed Class XII from Summer Fields School, Delhi and Class X from DPS Faridabad, securing 94 per cent in both board examinations.

He said effective time management, regular revision and the ability to handle examination pressure played a crucial role in his success.