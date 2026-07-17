Haryana's Pranshul Bansal Scores 715 In NEET UG 2026, Emerges Joint Topper
Pranshul said effective time management, regular revision and the ability to handle exam pressure played a crucial role in his success
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Faridabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of NEET UG 2026, with Pranshul Bansal of Haryana and Aryan Gupta of Punjab emerging as joint toppers. Both scored 715 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance examination.
A resident of Faridabad, Pranshul said his achievement was the result of years of consistent hard work, disciplined preparation and self-belief, rather than any shortcut.
"I always dreamed of becoming a doctor. I decided to pursue a career in medicine while I was in Class VIII and focused on building a strong foundation in science subjects from then onwards," he said.
Pranshul said he studied for nearly eight hours every day during his preparation and regularly solved previous years' question papers. According to him, this not only strengthened his conceptual understanding but also boosted his confidence for the examination.
Before NEET UG 2026, Pranshul had also scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Main 2026. He completed Class XII from Summer Fields School, Delhi and Class X from DPS Faridabad, securing 94 per cent in both board examinations.
He said effective time management, regular revision and the ability to handle examination pressure played a crucial role in his success.
Pranshul credited his parents for their constant support throughout his journey. "My father, who is associated with the steel industry, guided me especially in Physics. My mother, a Company Secretary, helped me with other subjects. Their encouragement motivated me to stay focused even during difficult phases," he said.
Despite his rigorous study schedule, Pranshul continued pursuing his hobbies. He enjoys playing the piano, skating and reading books on finance. He has also cleared international-level piano examinations. He believes maintaining hobbies alongside studies helps achieve better mental balance and improves overall performance.
The Re-NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted nationwide on June 21. According to the NTA, 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the examination, of whom nearly 20 lakh appeared. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified, with girls accounting for 58 per cent of the successful candidates.
Students can check their results on the official NTA website by logging in with their application number, password and captcha.
The qualifying cut-off for the General and EWS categories is 213 marks, while candidates from the OBC, SC and ST categories require 177 marks to qualify for counselling.
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