Haryana's Pension Hike To Have Retrospective Effect From November, 2025, Delivering Windfall To 3 Million
Haryana's enhanced pension to cover everyone from destitute children to Kashmiri migrants, from widows to acid attack victims.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Chandigarh: The enhanced pension scheme, announced by the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini a week before the state assembly commences its budget session, will have retrospective effect from November 1, 2025 and will be paid to beneficiaries in February 2026.
According to orders issued by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare and Antyodaya (Sewa) Department, the increased rates of pension will be effective November 1, 2025.
So, it will be virtually raining money for 13 categories of people totaling about three million pensioners who are covered by the government's social security safety net. Following the government's announcement, approximately three million pensioners in the state will receive monthly pensions ranging from Rs 3,200 to Rs.14,400 with retrospective effects. Haryana now offers the highest pension in the country.
मौज करी बुढ़ापैं म्ह, सुणों सभी दे ध्यान l— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) February 12, 2026
पेंशन कर दी बत्तीस सौ, खूब बढ़ाया मान l l
हरियाणा सरकार प्रदेश के बुजुर्गों के सम्मान में देश में सर्वाधिक सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन दे रही है, जिसे इस माह बढ़ाकर ₹3,200 कर दिया गया हैl pic.twitter.com/qGMmKsew22
One of the notable features of the enhanced pension scheme is that the acid attack victims were given special emphasis by the government and brought under the security net in a comprehensive manner.
Henceforth, the financial assistance provided to acid attack victims has been increased. Now, assistance will be provided based on the percentage of disability, with Rs. 3,200 as the base amount. Financial assistance of Rs. 8,000 per month will be provided for those with 40 to 50 percent disability, Rs.11,200 for those with 50 to 60 percent disability, and Rs. 14,400 for those with more than 60 percent disability.
Haryana Chief minister Nayab Saini in an emergency meeting held recently issued strict instructions to the officials that no pensions should be withheld until the verification process is completed and the concerned officials must ensure that everyone should receive pensions at the enhanced rates.
The Chief Minister’s emergency meeting regarding pensions was attended by three senior officers from the Services Department and 11 other officials related to pension cells were called.
Following the government's announcement, approximately 3 million pensioners in the state will receive monthly pensions ranging from Rs. 3,200 to Rs. 14,400. Previously, beneficiaries were receiving Rs. 3,000 for nine categories of pensions, but the government has now increased these rates by Rs. 200.
As per the government orders, now under Ladli Social Security Pension Scheme, Divyangjan Pension (including dwarf persons), Financial Assistance to Destitute Women and Widows, Financial Assistance Scheme for Widower and Unmarried Persons-2023, Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme, Financial Assistance to Persons Suffering from Rare Diseases, Financial Assistance to Stage-III and Stage-IV Cancer Patients and Transgender Pension Scheme, the beneficiaries will be given pension/assistance of Rs 3200 per month.
A X post released by the Haryana CMO stated, "I am having fun in my old age, listen everyone, pay attention. The pension has been increased to Rs. 3200, greatly enhancing the dignity." In honour of the elderly in the state, the Haryana government is providing the highest social security pension in the country, which has been increased to ₹3,200 this month.
Assistance provided to out-of-school children with various disabilities has been increased from Rs. 2,400 to Rs. 2,600 per month. The amount of assistance provided to destitute children has also been increased. Under this, financial assistance of Rs. 2,300 per month will be provided for one child and Rs. 4,600 per month for two children.
Kashmiri migrant families will receive a significant boost. The financial assistance provided to Kashmiri migrant families settled in Haryana has also been increased. Now, an individual will receive Rs. 1,700 per month, while a family will receive a maximum of Rs. 8,500 per month.
Budget Session of the Haryana assembly begins February 20. Opposition leaders have been criticising the government for the past several days regarding pension rates. The government was also being criticised for cutting old-age pensions and failing to increase them.
Read More