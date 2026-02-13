ETV Bharat / state

Haryana's Pension Hike To Have Retrospective Effect From November, 2025, Delivering Windfall To 3 Million

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini being welcomed during the inauguration of the Nagesh Trophy Men's National T-20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Gurugram, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The enhanced pension scheme, announced by the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini a week before the state assembly commences its budget session, will have retrospective effect from November 1, 2025 and will be paid to beneficiaries in February 2026.

According to orders issued by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare and Antyodaya (Sewa) Department, the increased rates of pension will be effective November 1, 2025.

So, it will be virtually raining money for 13 categories of people totaling about three million pensioners who are covered by the government's social security safety net. Following the government's announcement, approximately three million pensioners in the state will receive monthly pensions ranging from Rs 3,200 to Rs.14,400 with retrospective effects. Haryana now offers the highest pension in the country.

One of the notable features of the enhanced pension scheme is that the acid attack victims were given special emphasis by the government and brought under the security net in a comprehensive manner.

Henceforth, the financial assistance provided to acid attack victims has been increased. Now, assistance will be provided based on the percentage of disability, with Rs. 3,200 as the base amount. Financial assistance of Rs. 8,000 per month will be provided for those with 40 to 50 percent disability, Rs.11,200 for those with 50 to 60 percent disability, and Rs. 14,400 for those with more than 60 percent disability.

Haryana Chief minister Nayab Saini in an emergency meeting held recently issued strict instructions to the officials that no pensions should be withheld until the verification process is completed and the concerned officials must ensure that everyone should receive pensions at the enhanced rates.