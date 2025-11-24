ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youth’s Rs 75 Lakh 'Donkey Route' Nightmare: Jungle Torture, Armed Gangs & US Deportation Ordeal

Arya said he left his home for America in 2023. He was promised a direct flight from Delhi, but the agent sent him to Spain and then to America via a jungle route. He, along with others, travelled through the jungle, where they lived in temporary places. Armed men kept an eye on them at all times. They also took away all their money, phones, and passports.

Kurukshetra: A youth from Haryana, who risked his life and spent Rs 75 lakh to reach the US, taking the perilous donkey route two years ago, was deported to his home on Friday. Nayan Arya from Kurukshetra, who travelled to America, said he regrets the loss of a hefty sum and the time wasted in chasing the American dream.

He further said, "We crossed the jungle in wet clothes in minus two degrees Celsius temperatures and were beaten up. We were forced to go hungry for days and were given dry bread to eat after five to six days. There were many instances of firing between the gunmen. Those who crossed the jungle on donkeys were taken hostage, and money was demanded from them at gunpoint. Not only this, the army also opened fire while we were going through the jungle. When we crossed the jungle and reached America, we were caught by the police there. We were beaten continuously for two to two-three days before we were put in a camp. Thereafter, we were put in jail."

According to Nayan, he was deported from America on November 18. He landed at Delhi airport on November 20. Gangster Anmol Bishnoi was also sent with him, who was arrested by the police as soon as he reached Delhi.

He was also interrogated by the police before being sent home. On the night of November 22, they reached their village, Barna in Kurukshetra. Nayan's father Satyawan said he had sold two acres of land to send his son to America, and he had given Rs 31 lakh to Kaithal's agent Rajiv. In total, he spent Rs 75 lakh to send his son to America.