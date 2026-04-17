Haryana Youth Who Went To Russia For Studies Dies, Body Brought Home For Last Rites
The deceased identified as Anshu had travelled to Russia on April 30, 2025 to pursue an MBA degree.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Rewari: A 25-year-old boy from Haryana’s Rewari district who had gone to Russia for higher studies has died under unclear circumstances. His body has been brought back to his native village where his last rites were performed on Friday.
The deceased identified as Anshu had travelled to Russia on April 30, 2025 to pursue an MBA degree. His father Rakesh Kumar, an employee with Chandigarh Roadways shared that he attended college for a few months before he was influenced by unknown people to join the Russian military forces.
His family members said that Anshu was recruited into the Russian Army along with 20 other boys from the region. He was reportedly deployed to the war front on October 18, last year. The family last spoke to him briefly for about 15 seconds through a video call made from his commander’s phone. Since then, they had no contact with him.
About two weeks ago, the family was informed of his death and later received official communication regarding the return of his body.
The family has alleged that Anshu was misled into joining the army and was pushed into the war. They claimed that they had to make repeated appeals to authorities before receiving confirmation of his death and the repatriation of his remains.
A resident of Kathuwas village, Anshu was the youngest among his siblings. After completing his graduation, he had gone to Russia with hopes of building a better future through higher education.
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