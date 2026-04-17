ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youth Who Went To Russia For Studies Dies, Body Brought Home For Last Rites

Rewari: A 25-year-old boy from Haryana’s Rewari district who had gone to Russia for higher studies has died under unclear circumstances. His body has been brought back to his native village where his last rites were performed on Friday.

The deceased identified as Anshu had travelled to Russia on April 30, 2025 to pursue an MBA degree. His father Rakesh Kumar, an employee with Chandigarh Roadways shared that he attended college for a few months before he was influenced by unknown people to join the Russian military forces.

His family members said that Anshu was recruited into the Russian Army along with 20 other boys from the region. He was reportedly deployed to the war front on October 18, last year. The family last spoke to him briefly for about 15 seconds through a video call made from his commander’s phone. Since then, they had no contact with him.