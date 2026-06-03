Haryana Youth Endures Six-Year Legal Battle To Crack UPSC CAPF Exam
Amit Turan's candidature was cancelled following a last-minute complication with his EWS certificate. Following a court order, he secured 272 rank in the revised result.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Panipat: Amit Turan of Haryana's Panipat has proven that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, success can be achieved if one's goal is clear. After enduring financial hardships, setbacks and a six-year-long legal battle, he cracked the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the all-India rank of 272 in the revised results.
Several candidates, including Amit, had successfully cleared all stages of the examination. However, a last-minute complication arose regarding the signatory of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate, which led to the cancellation of his candidature.
"EWS certificates in Haryana were typically issued by a Naib Tehsildar, whereas the UPSC was recognising certificates signed only by an officer of the Tehsildar rank or higher. Consequently, several eligible candidates, including me, were excluded from the selection list. This made me approach the courts," he said.
He never lost patience throughout the legal struggle, spanning nearly six years. "Based on a court order, my rank was officially declared as 272 in the revised results by the UPSC," he added.
During the prolonged legal proceedings, Amit also served in various positions within the Haryana government. Yet he never abandoned his dream of joining the administrative services and continued his preparation simultaneously.
Amit also faced severe financial challenges during the preparation. "There were days when we didn't even have enough money for food, but we never lost heart. Despite our limited resources, I continued my studies and preparation," he recounted.
His elder brother, Vikas, stood by him in every difficult phase by spending a significant portion of his earnings on Amit's education. "There was a time when we were left with only Rs 400. For several days, we survived by diluting a single vegetable dish with water. But we never gave up," Vikas said.
"The family merely provided support. The hard work was done by Amit. Studying and struggling continuously for years was no easy feat. This success is the direct result of his dedication and perseverance," he added.
Amit's mother Babli Devi used to motivate him by saying, "Everyone salutes the rising sun. One day, your time will surely come too." It was this unwavering faith of his mother that gave him the strength to move forward, even amidst the most trying circumstances.
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