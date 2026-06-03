ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youth Endures Six-Year Legal Battle To Crack UPSC CAPF Exam

Panipat: Amit Turan of Haryana's Panipat has proven that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, success can be achieved if one's goal is clear. After enduring financial hardships, setbacks and a six-year-long legal battle, he cracked the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the all-India rank of 272 in the revised results.

Several candidates, including Amit, had successfully cleared all stages of the examination. However, a last-minute complication arose regarding the signatory of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate, which led to the cancellation of his candidature.

"EWS certificates in Haryana were typically issued by a Naib Tehsildar, whereas the UPSC was recognising certificates signed only by an officer of the Tehsildar rank or higher. Consequently, several eligible candidates, including me, were excluded from the selection list. This made me approach the courts," he said.

He never lost patience throughout the legal struggle, spanning nearly six years. "Based on a court order, my rank was officially declared as 272 in the revised results by the UPSC," he added.

During the prolonged legal proceedings, Amit also served in various positions within the Haryana government. Yet he never abandoned his dream of joining the administrative services and continued his preparation simultaneously.